 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Korean high school is ground zero for the apocalypse in Netflix’s new horror series

New, 2 comments

All of Us Are Dead pits students against zombies

By Austen Goslin

High school is never easy, but it’s a lot harder when your school is teeming with swarms of the undead. In the first trailer Netflix’s upcoming action-horror series All of Us Are Dead, students in a Korean high school have to keep themselves alive while hundreds of their classmates — and maybe the rest of the world — turn into zombies. All of Us Are Dead’s first season will be released on Netflix on Jan. 28.

All of Us Are Dead is set in a high school that becomes the starting point for a viral zombie outbreak, thanks to the poor decisions of a science teacher. As it turns out though, the zombie movies that these kids grew up on is less Night of the Living Dead and more Train to Busan, so they’re not going down without a pretty serious fight.

The series is based on a webtoon called Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun and is adapted by Cheon Seong-il (Chuno). All of Us Are Dead’s first season will span eight episodes.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to crack Wordle: 5-letter words to use first

By Polygon Staff

We’re hiring a video producer!

By Tara Long
A bright yellow cars drifting from the right to the left in a low poly video game world that looks like a Japanese mountainside, complete with pink cherry blossom trees.
Play

Drifting is cool, and it’s even cooler in video games

By Clayton Ashley
1 comment / new

Halo Infinite’s Cyber Showdown event: Start time and rewards

By Russ Frushtick

Uncharted The Lost Legacy guide: Trophies

By Jeffrey Parkin

Peacemaker’s Vigilante isn’t anything like the comics by design

By Zosha Millman
1 comment / new