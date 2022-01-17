The Moon Knight trailer puts Oscar Isaac’s Marvel hero in costume and in action

Moon Knight might already be the MCU’s darkest and most brooding character if the first teaser for the Marvel character’s show is any clue. The trailer debuted on Monday night during the NFL playoff game on ABC and showed us our best look yet at Oscar Isaac as a double set of personalities, and our first glimpse of Ethan Hawke as the series’ villain. The trailer also revealed that the show will be coming to Disney Plus on March 30.

According to Marvel’s synopsis, “The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight is created and written by Doug Moench (Harley Quinn, Young Justice) and directed by Mohamed Diab (Amira). The series’ first season is set to include six episodes, which will be released weekly on Disney Plus.

Moon Knight isn’t the only show Marvel is bringing to the streaming service in 2022. Disney Plus will also get She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion, along with the I Am Groot series and the second season of What If ...?. While Marvel has yet to confirm any specific release date for any of its 2022 shows, Ms. Marvel is set to come out in the summer.