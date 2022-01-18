 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Boys animated series looks like a hyperviolent Nicktoon

New, 7 comments

The shortform series should tide fans over until season 3 in June

By Matt Patches

Hot on the heels of Netflix’s trailer for the retro animated Cuphead series comes Amazon’s own blend of old-school cartooning and bizarre modern comedy, The Boys Presents: Diabolical. The anthology series will premiere in full in March, and if the snippet of footage is any indication, it should tide over fans of the flagship series with its own set of gruesome laughs.

Yet another production from Titmouse, the adult-animation leaders currently behind everything from Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Lower Decks to Netflix’s Chicago Party Aunt and The Midnight Gospel to Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot and Amazon’s own Critical Role series The Legend of Vox Machina, Diabolical promises eight 12-14 minute episodes each with its own animation style. The clip teased in the first look at the series feels like a Chuck Jones throwback with a violent streak — so Ren & Stimpy, basically.

The Diabolical shorts come from a range of talent, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, The Boys producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical premieres on March 4. Season 3 of The Boys kicks off on June 3.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Xbox Game Pass offers Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, Death’s Door this January

By Ana Diaz

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will take on Frozen and break my mind in season three

By Petrana Radulovic

What happens to Bobby Kotick?

By Nicole Carpenter
5 comments / new

More than 30 playable D&D races will be included in Monsters of the Multiverse

By Charlie Hall
1 comment / new

The 2021 Anime Awards nominations are here

By Toussaint Egan
2 comments / new

New Vikings: Valhalla teaser previews the blood, battles, and beards to come

By Sadie Gennis