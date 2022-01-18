The Boys animated series looks like a hyperviolent Nicktoon

Hot on the heels of Netflix’s trailer for the retro animated Cuphead series comes Amazon’s own blend of old-school cartooning and bizarre modern comedy, The Boys Presents: Diabolical. The anthology series will premiere in full in March, and if the snippet of footage is any indication, it should tide over fans of the flagship series with its own set of gruesome laughs.

Related The biggest new and returning TV shows coming in 2022

Yet another production from Titmouse, the adult-animation leaders currently behind everything from Paramount Plus’ Star Trek: Lower Decks to Netflix’s Chicago Party Aunt and The Midnight Gospel to Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot and Amazon’s own Critical Role series The Legend of Vox Machina, Diabolical promises eight 12-14 minute episodes each with its own animation style. The clip teased in the first look at the series feels like a Chuck Jones throwback with a violent streak — so Ren & Stimpy, basically.

The Diabolical shorts come from a range of talent, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, The Boys producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical premieres on March 4. Season 3 of The Boys kicks off on June 3.