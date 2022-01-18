The 2021 Anime Awards nominations are here

With yet another year in anime releases firmly behind us, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards are once again finally upon us. Hosted annually since 2016, the Anime Awards bring together fans, judges, and critics from across the wide and vast expanse of anime fandom to celebrate the best in anime.
2021 was an especially good year for the medium with the debut of several critically-acclaimed original series including Oddtaxi, Sonny Boy, and Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song- alongside several fan-favorite continuing series like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Attack on Titan. Like last year, this year’s award winners will be chosen in part by votes from fans. Fans can vote every day on the Anime Awards website from Tuesday, Jan. 18 until a week later on Jan. 25.
The awards themselves will be held on Feb. 9, when all the winners will be announced. For a full look at the 2021 nominees, you can check out Crunchyroll’s official Anime Awards website.
Anime of the Year
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- ODDTAXI
- Ranking of Kings
- Sonny Boy
Best Boy
- Senku Ishigami - Dr. STONE Season 2
- Izumi Miyamura - Horimiya
- Odokawa - ODDTAXI
- Bojji - Ranking of Kings
- Ken ‘Draken’ Ryuguji - Tokyo Revengers
- Manjiro ‘Mikey’ Sano - Tokyo Revengers
Best Girl
- Vladilena Milizè - 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Tohru Honda - Fruits Basket The Final Season
- Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Sarasa Watanabe – Kageki Shojo!!
- Shoko Komi – Komi Can’t Communicate
- Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Protagonist
- Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Joe – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD
- Odokawa – ODDTAXI
- Bojji – Ranking of Kings
- Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Antagonist
- Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Tomura Shigaraki – My Hero Academia Season 5
- Yano – ODDTAXI
- Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2
- Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” – SK8 the Infinity
- Tetta Kisaki – Tokyo Revengers
Best Fight Scene
- Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Elma vs. Tohru – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S
- Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani – Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-
Best Director
- Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Yo Moriyama – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD
- Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI
- Shingo Natsume – Sonny Boy
- Shin Wakabayashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Animation
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Cour 1
- Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Character Design
- Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Baku Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama – ODDTAXI
- Atsuko Nozaki – Ranking of Kings
- Michinori Chiba – SK8 the Infinity
- loundraw (FLAT STUDIO) and Yuichi Takahashi – Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song-
- Saki Takahashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Score
- Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto – 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Mabanua – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD
- PUNPEE, VaVa, and OMSB – ODDTAXI
- Satoru Kosaki – Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song-
- DÉ DÉ MOUSE and Mito – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best VA Performance (Japanese)
- Ayane Sakura – Gabi Braun – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Kiyoshi Kobayashi – Daisuke Jigen (Ep. 0) – LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6
- Natsuki Hanae – Odokawa – ODDTAXI
- Aoi Yuki – Kumoko – So I’m a Spider, So What?
- Kanata Aikawa – Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best VA Performance (English)
- Brittany Cox – Fena – Fena: Pirate Princess
- Laura Bailey – Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket The Final Season
- Adam McArthur – Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo / “ADAM” – SK8 the Infinity
- Matt Shipman – Reki Kyan – SK8 the Infinity
- Anairis Quiñones – Rika Kawai – WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Opening Sequence
- Boku no sensou – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Kaibutsu – YOASOBI – BEASTARS
- VIVID VICE – Who-ya Extended – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Ai no Supreme! – Fhana – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S
- ODDTAXI – Skirt and PUNPEE – ODDTAXI
- Cry Baby – Official HIGE DANdism – Tokyo Revengers
Best Ending Sequence
- Shogeki – Yuko Ando – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Yasashii Suisei – YOASOBI – BEASTARS
- Shirogane – LiSA – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Nai Nai – ReoNA – SHADOWS HOUSE
- Infinity – YUURI – SK8 the Infinity
- Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme – “Watashi” (VA: Aoi Yuki) – So I’m a Spider, So What?
Best Action
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- SSSS.DYNAZENON
- Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Comedy
- Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Heaven’s Design Team
- Komi Can’t Communicate
- Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S
- ODDTAXI
Best Drama
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX
- Fruits Basket The Final Season
- Kageki Shojo!!
- ODDTAXI
- To Your Eternity
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Romance
- BEASTARS
- Fruits Basket The Final Season
- Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Horimiya
- Komi Can’t Communicate
- The Duke of Death and His Maid
Best Fantasy
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Cour 1)
- Ranking of Kings
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2)
- The Case Study of Vanitas
- To Your Eternity
- WONDER EGG PRIORITY
Best Film
- BELLE
- Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train
- Josee, the Tiger and the Fish
- Shirobako the Movie
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
Loading comments...