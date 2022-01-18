Xbox Game Pass offers Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman Trilogy, Death’s Door this January

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be getting a wide variety of games heading to the service through January. New titles include two games from the gritty shooter franchise Rainbow Six: Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition and the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction. If you want a “shooter” of a different kind, the adorably designed Pupperazzi (an indie game about taking pictures of cute dogs) is also heading to Game Pass.

Pupperazzi and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will come to Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and cloud-supported devices on Jan. 20. (Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition will be available to Game Pass subscribers on Windows PC Jan. 20). Hitman Trilogy will also be released to subscribers on Jan. 20 and support all three platforms.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition and the newly released RPG Nobody Saves the World are available to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and cloud-supported devices today. Here’s what Xbox Game Pass subscribers can expect through January:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Jan. 18

Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Jan. 18

Death’s Door (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Jan. 20

Hitman Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Jan. 20

Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Jan. 20

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Jan. 20

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC) – Jan. 20

Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Jan. 20

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Console and PC) – Jan. 27

The games join recently added games like Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Microsoft also announced a new group of games that will get touch control support on mobile devices for Game Pass Ultimate members. Here is what’s getting Xbox Touch Controls:

Anvil (game preview)

Archvale

Exo One

The Forgotten City

Nobody Saves the World

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Stardew Valley

Unpacking

Death’s Door (Jan. 20)

As usual, some games will be leaving the service. The following games will leave Xbox Game Pass on Jan. 31: