6 must-see anime to catch up on in 2022

There’s a ton of anime to be excited for as the 2022 winter anime season ramps up. In addition to regular returning staples like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba, and the next season of My Hero Academia slated to air this fall, anime fans can also expect long-awaited follow-ups to favorites such as Golden Kamuy, Mob Psycho 100, and 2013’s The Devil is a Part-Timer!. A lot of time has passed since some of those aforementioned series were last seen on-screen, to say nothing of the mountain of new titles that have aired.

That’s why, in the interest of helping viewers stay ahead of the curve of this year’s latest releases, we’ve put together this list of the top 6 anime to watch to prepare for new and returning series scheduled to come out in 2022. From Golden Kamuy, Vinland Saga, and more, here are the series you should catch up on this Winter season.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer!, the fantasy slice-of-life anime based on the light novel series by Satoshi Wagahara, didn’t make much of a splash back when it premiered in 2013. Despite this, the story of the Demon Lord Satan escaping through a portal to modern day Tokyo and assuming a part-time job as a fast food worker has grown a surprising cult following in the years since, with many fans eagerly awaiting any news of a possible second season. And after more than eight years, they finally got it: The Devil is a Part-Timer! will return for another season slated to air sometime this summer, with studio 3Hz taking on animation duties from White Fox and writer Masahiro Yokotani returning alongside the series’ new director Daisuke Tsukushi.

If you haven’t watched the series since it premiered back in 2013, or are just curious as to what all the hub-bub and excitement is about, now is the perfect time to catch up on the series.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! is available to stream on Hulu and Funimation.

Dorohedoro

It goes without saying that Chainsaw Man is one of the most highly-anticipated anime premieres of 2022. Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s acclaimed manga of the same name, the series follows the story of an orphaned devil hunter name Denji who merges with his half-chainsaw pet dog Pochita to become a superhuman-devil hybrid with the power to produce chainsaw swords and devour his enemies whole. The series is currently slated to premiere sometime later this year, but without a firm release date, fans are starting to get a little bit antsy. If you’re looking for something else to tide you over until MAPPA confirms the series’ premiere, you should totally revisit Dorohedoro — the 2020 adaptation of the cult favorite dark fantasy sci-fi series by Q Hayashida.

Set in the sprawling post-apocalyptic city known as “the Hole,” Dorohedoro centers on the story of Caiman, a reptilian-headed mercenary searching for the sorcerer responsible for transforming him and stealing his memory. To do this, Caiman works alongside his friend Nikaido to hunt down sorcerers and then, after promptly beating the crap out of them, devouring their heads so that the mysterious man who lives in the back of his throat can identify whether or not they are the one responsible for his predicament. Needless to say, the series is as bizarre as it is macabre and only becomes more so as it goes on.

The screenplay for Dorohedoro was written by Hiroshi Seko, the same writer responsible for adapting Chainsaw Man alongside directors Ryū Nakayama and Makoto Nakazono. If you’ve never watched Dorohedoro or haven’t watched the series since it premiered back in 2020, now is the perfect time to while you wait for Chainsaw Man. And while you’re at it, why not revisit 2018’s Devilman Crybaby as well? Kensuke Ushio, the composer on Chainsaw Man, also composed the score for Masaaki Yuasa’s contemporary take on Go Nagai’s seminal horror action series.

Dorohedoro is available to stream on Netflix.

Golden Kamuy

Last month it was announced that Golden Kamuy, the historical Western-style adventure anime based on Satoru Noda’s 2014 manga of the same name, would return for a fourth season. The series, which last aired back in 2020, follows the story of the “immortal” Saichi Sugimoto, a former soldier during the Russo-Japanese War who embarks on a quest alongside a young girl named Asirpa in search of lost trove of golden hidden somewhere in Hokkaido. Although at times gruesome in its depictions of violence, the series is also known for its deadpan Coen brothers-esque sense of humor with moments of understated levity and colorful weirdo characters.

The forthcoming season of Golden Kamuy will feature several behind-the-scenes changes, with studio Brain’s Base taking on production duties from Geno Studio, Shizutaka Sugahara replacing Hitoshi Nanba as the series’ chief director, and Takumi Yamakawa (To Your Eternity) stepping in as chief character designer. While the airdate for Golden Kamuy season four has yet to be revealed, now is as good a time as any time catch up on the series if you haven’t already.

Golden Kamuy is available to stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 has been one of the most consistently impressive anime series since it first aired way back in 2016. Directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa (Death Parade, Deca-Dence) and adapted from the manga series by pseudonymous One Punch Man author One, the anime centers on of Mob, an immensely powerful young esper who is taken under the wing of Reigen, a charlatan and grifter posing as a master psychic. The previous two seasons of the anime have garnered significant praise not only for the series’ stunning animation and eccentric characters, but for the story’s emphasis on empathy and forgiveness as a catalyst for the emotional development and growth of its protagonist.

A third season of Mob Psycho 100 was announced back in October of last year, with Yuzuru Tachikawa returning to direct alongside Takahiro Hasui and once again produced by Studio Bones. With this newest season strongly suspected to be the series’ last, what better way to prepare than to go back and watch the anime from the beginning?

Mob Psycho 100 is available to stream on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and HBO Max.

To Your Eternity

To Your Eternity earned a place on our best anime of 2021 list, not the least of which for its unique premise. Based on Yoshitoki Ōima’s 2016 fantasy manga, the series follows on an unlikely protagonist — an immortal, sentient orb sent to Earth by a mysterious creator in order to learn and absorb as much knowledge and experience as possible. Taking on several forms including that of a rock, a wolf, and eventually a white haired youth , the arc of the anime follows this strange entity as it gradually learn what it means to be a human being, experiencing all the myriad challenges and impermanent pleasures that life has to offer.

To Your Eternity is set to return with a second season, tentatively slated to premiere in fall of 2022. With only 20 episodes, now is the perfect time to give the series a shot if you haven’t already.

To Your Eternity is available to stream on Crunchyroll and HBO Max.

Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga, the historical adventure anime based on Makoto Yukimura’s 2005 manga series, quickly asserted itself as one of 2019’s most impressive new series, going so far as to earn a spot on our best anime list of that year. A second season of the series, with returning director Shūhei Yabuta and character designer Takahiko Abiru, was announced back in July of last year with a presumed premiere date sometime in 2022. If you didn’t manage to catch the anime back when it was initially airing, there’s no better time than now to catch up before the second season debuts.

Set in 11th century England, Vinland Saga follows the story of Thorfinn, a Viking explorer who joins a crew of warriors to avenge the death of his father Thors at the hands of Askeladd, the crew’s captain. Filled with spectacular action, interesting characters, and a unique premise, Vinland Saga is a highly recommended must-watch.

Vinland Saga is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.