Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, standing together at a ball Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Lady Whistledown comes in hot with new Bridgerton season 2 photos

Netflix’s Regency drama returns this March

By Petrana Radulovic

Things are heating up in the newest photos for Bridgerton season 2.

The steamy Regency romance — based on the bestselling book series by Julia Quinn — premiered in December 2020. The first season followed demure Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the smoldering Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) through a passionate enemies-to-fake-dating-to-mutual-pining romance. With their story done, the second season turns to Daphne’s oldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). In the first season, Anthony broke off his ongoing affair with an opera singer in order to uphold his familial obligations as the head of the Bridgerton household.

the featherington family descends from a grand staircase Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix
kate and edwina sitting upon a couch, a corgi on their laps Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix
the queen of england sitting in front of a massive painting Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix
the bridgerton brothers sparring upon the lawn Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix
daphne standing over anthony Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix
kate with a sexy hunting rifle, the boys standing behind her in a forest clearing Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix
penelope and eloise talking Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Things seem to be heating up for Anthony, though. The first clip for this upcoming season showed him butting heads with sharp Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), and Netflix’s newly released photos certainly highlight the drama. The plot synopsis reveals that Anthony first seeks to court Kate’s younger sister, but their verbal sparring matches end up bringing them closer. We love to see it.

While Page won’t return as the Duke of Hastings, Dynevor and most of the cast from season 1 — including Nicola Coughlin’s Penelope Featherington and Adjoa Andoh’s Lady Danbury — will return.

Bridgerton season 2 hits Netflix on March 25.

