New D&D book includes more than 250 monsters, some of them ‘far more dangerous’

Monsters of the Multiverse pulls no punches, especially at higher levels

By Charlie Hall
Art showing a female wizard summoning a creature. Chains leap from a magical tome to bind it. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Mordenkainen Presents Monsters of the Multiverse is the newest book for Dungeons & Dragons, one that will help to build a bridge between the 5th edition of the game and what comes next. It gathers together more than 30 different playable races for the first time in one book, while also presenting more than 250 monsters from across the D&D multiverse. It’s the most monsters to be published in one book since the 5th edition Monster Manual and, according to lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford, many of them should “terrify” veteran players.

“Many of these monsters, especially the higher challenge ratings ones, are far more dangerous than they were the last time they appeared in print,” Crawford said during a preview event. “We’ve gotten pretty consistent feedback since the release of the core books back in 2014 that a number of our [high-level] monsters, in many circumstances, just felt a bit too weak — like they were punching below the challenge rating.”

Challenge rating (CR) is an easy-to-use indicator of a monster’s relative strength. Crawford and his team at Wizards of the Coast said they redesigned some monsters extensively, creating multiple combat options to allow them to truly live up to their powerful CR. In other instances, the team has simply reworked a monster’s powers, skills, and traits altogether.

“We kept asking ourselves, ‘Is this monster the best version of itself?’” Crawford continued. “We’ve also, in various places, created new traits. As you go through the book, you’re going to find some monsters where at first you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know this one. I’ve even used it in my game.’ But when you look to the stat block you’ll find, ‘Oh, there’s a new twist.’”

While the majority of the creatures in the bestiary have appeared before in places like Volo’s Guide to Monsters and Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes, some are appearing here in print for the first time. That includes a whimsical fae Dolphin Delighter with telepathic powers — the perfect addition to an ongoing campaign of newly released The Wild Beyond The Witchlight.

Below is the complete list of monsters included in Mordenkainen Presents Monsters of the Multiverse. The book will be available as part of the Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set, which retails for $169.99 and will launch Jan. 25. Pre-orders for the stand-alone book — and for digital platforms such as Fantasy Grounds, Roll20, and D&D Beyond — are available now, with delivery set for May 17.

Chapter 2: Bestiary from Mordenkainen Presents Monsters of the Multiverse

A-D D-H H-S S-Z
Abishai, Black Stegosaurus (Dinosaur) Hutijin Sorrowsworn, Hungry
Abishai, Blue Velociraptor (Dinosaur) Hydroloth Sorrowsworn, Lonely
Abishai, Green Dolphin Juiblex Sorrowsworn, Lost
Abishai, Red Dolphin Delighter Ki-rin Sorrowsworn, Wretched
Abishai, White Draegloth Kobold Dragonshield Spawn of Kyuss
Alhoon Dow Arachnomancer Kobold Inventor Star Spawn Grue
Alkilith Drow Favored Consort Kobold Scale Sorcerer Star Spawn Hulk
Allip Drow House Captain Korred Star Spawn Larva Mage
Amnizu Drow Inquisitor Kraken Priest Star Spawn Mangler
Annis Hag Drow Matron Mother Kruthik, Young Star Spawn Seer
Archdruid Drow Shadowblade Kruthik Adult Steeder, Female
Archer Duergar Despot Kruthik Hive Lord Steeder, Male
Armanite Duergar Kavalrachni Leucrotta Steel Predator
Astral Dreadnought Duergar Mind Master Leviathan Stone Cursed
Babau Duergar Soulblade Martial Arts Adept Stone Giant Dreamwalker
Bael Duergar Stone Guard Marut Storm Giant Quintessent
Balhannoth Duergar Warlord Master Thief Swarm of Rot Grubs
Banderhobb DuergarXarror Maurezhi Swashbuckler
Baphomet Duergar Hammerer Maw Demon Sword Wraith Commander
Bard Duergar Screamer Meazel Sword Wraith Warrior
Barghest Dybbuk Meenlock Tanarukk
Berbalang Eidolon Merregon Titivilus
Bheur Hag Eladrin, Autumn Merrenoloth Tlincalli
Blackguard Eladrin, Spring Mindwitness Tortle
Bodak Eladrin, Summer Moloch Tortle Druid
Boggle Eladrin, Winter Molydeus Trapper
Boneclaw Elder Brain Morkoth Troll, Dire
Bulezau Elder Tempest Mouth of Grolantor Troll, Rot
Cadaver Collector Elemental Myrmidon, Air Nabassu Troll, Spirit
Canoloth Elemental Myrmidon, Earth Nagpa Troll, Venom
Catoblepas Elemental Myrmidon, Fire Narzugon Ulitharid
Aurochs (Cattle) Elemental Myrmidon, Water Neogi Hatchling Vampiric Mist
Deep Rothé (Cattle) Fire Giant Dreadnought Neogi Vargouille
Ox (Cattle) Firenewt Warlock of Imix Neogi Master Vegepygmy
Stench Kow (Cattle) Firenewt Warrior Neothelid Vegepygmy Chief
Cave Fisher Flail Snail Nightwalker Vegepygmy, Thorny
Champion Flind Nilbog War Priest
Chitine Fraz-Urb'luu Nupperibo Warlock of the Archfey
Choker Froghemoth Oblex Spawn Warlock of the Fiend
Choldrith Frost Giant Everlasting One Oblex, Adult Warlock of the Great Old One
Clockwork Bronze Scout Frost Salamander Oblex, Elder Warlord
Clockwork Iron Cobra Gauth Ogre Battering Ram Wastrilith
Clockwork Oaken Bolter Gazer Ogre Bolt Launcher Wizard, Apprentice
Clockwork Stone Defender Gervon Ogre Chain Brute Wizard, Abjurer
Cloud Giant Smiling One Giant Strider Ogre Howdah Wizard, Conjurer
Corpse Flower Giff Oinoloth Wizard, Diviner
Cranium Rat Girallon Orcus Wizard, Enchanter
Cranium Rats, Swarm of Githyanki Gish Orthon Wizard, Evoker
Darkling GithyankiKithrak Phoenix Wizard, Illusionist
Darkling Elder Githyanki Supreme Commander Quickling Wizard, Necromancer
Death Kiss Githzerai Anarch Redcap Wizard, Transmuter
Deathlock Githzerai Enlightened Retriever Wood Woad
Deathlock Mastermind Gnoll Flesh Gnawer Rutterkin Xvart
Deathlock Wight Gnoll Hunter Sea Spawn Xvart Warlock of Raxivort
Deep Scion Gnoll Withering Shadar-Kai Gloom Weaver Yagnoloth
Demogorgon Gray Render Shadar-Kai Shadow Dancer Yeenoghu
Derro Grazizt Shadar-Kai Soul Monger Yeth Hound
Derro Savant Grung Shadow Mastiff Yuan-ti Anathema
Devourer Grung Elite Warrior Shadow Mastiff Alpha Yuan-ti Broodguard
Dhergoloth Grung Wildling Shoosuva Yuan-ti Mind Whisperer
Brontosaurus (Dinosaur) Guard Drake Sibriex Yuan-ti Nightmare Speaker
Deinonychus (Dinosaur) Hellfire Engine Skulk Yuan-ti Pit Master
Dimetrodon (Dinosaur) Hobgoblin Devastato Skull Lord Zaratan
Hadrosaurus (Dinosaur) Hobgoblin Iron Shadow Slithering Tracker Zariel
Ouetzalcoatlus (Dinosaur) Howler Sorrowsworn, Angry Zuggtmoy
All the monsters included in Mordenkainen Presents Monsters of the Multiverse Wizards of the Coast

