New D&D book includes more than 250 monsters, some of them ‘far more dangerous’

Mordenkainen Presents Monsters of the Multiverse is the newest book for Dungeons & Dragons, one that will help to build a bridge between the 5th edition of the game and what comes next. It gathers together more than 30 different playable races for the first time in one book, while also presenting more than 250 monsters from across the D&D multiverse. It’s the most monsters to be published in one book since the 5th edition Monster Manual and, according to lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford, many of them should “terrify” veteran players.
“Many of these monsters, especially the higher challenge ratings ones, are far more dangerous than they were the last time they appeared in print,” Crawford said during a preview event. “We’ve gotten pretty consistent feedback since the release of the core books back in 2014 that a number of our [high-level] monsters, in many circumstances, just felt a bit too weak — like they were punching below the challenge rating.”
Challenge rating (CR) is an easy-to-use indicator of a monster’s relative strength. Crawford and his team at Wizards of the Coast said they redesigned some monsters extensively, creating multiple combat options to allow them to truly live up to their powerful CR. In other instances, the team has simply reworked a monster’s powers, skills, and traits altogether.
“We kept asking ourselves, ‘Is this monster the best version of itself?’” Crawford continued. “We’ve also, in various places, created new traits. As you go through the book, you’re going to find some monsters where at first you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know this one. I’ve even used it in my game.’ But when you look to the stat block you’ll find, ‘Oh, there’s a new twist.’”
While the majority of the creatures in the bestiary have appeared before in places like Volo’s Guide to Monsters and Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes, some are appearing here in print for the first time. That includes a whimsical fae Dolphin Delighter with telepathic powers — the perfect addition to an ongoing campaign of newly released The Wild Beyond The Witchlight.
Below is the complete list of monsters included in Mordenkainen Presents Monsters of the Multiverse. The book will be available as part of the Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set, which retails for $169.99 and will launch Jan. 25. Pre-orders for the stand-alone book — and for digital platforms such as Fantasy Grounds, Roll20, and D&D Beyond — are available now, with delivery set for May 17.
Chapter 2: Bestiary from Mordenkainen Presents Monsters of the Multiverse
|A-D
|D-H
|H-S
|S-Z
|Abishai, Black
|Stegosaurus (Dinosaur)
|Hutijin
|Sorrowsworn, Hungry
|Abishai, Blue
|Velociraptor (Dinosaur)
|Hydroloth
|Sorrowsworn, Lonely
|Abishai, Green
|Dolphin
|Juiblex
|Sorrowsworn, Lost
|Abishai, Red
|Dolphin Delighter
|Ki-rin
|Sorrowsworn, Wretched
|Abishai, White
|Draegloth
|Kobold Dragonshield
|Spawn of Kyuss
|Alhoon
|Dow Arachnomancer
|Kobold Inventor
|Star Spawn Grue
|Alkilith
|Drow Favored Consort
|Kobold Scale Sorcerer
|Star Spawn Hulk
|Allip
|Drow House Captain
|Korred
|Star Spawn Larva Mage
|Amnizu
|Drow Inquisitor
|Kraken Priest
|Star Spawn Mangler
|Annis Hag
|Drow Matron Mother
|Kruthik, Young
|Star Spawn Seer
|Archdruid
|Drow Shadowblade
|Kruthik Adult
|Steeder, Female
|Archer
|Duergar Despot
|Kruthik Hive Lord
|Steeder, Male
|Armanite
|Duergar Kavalrachni
|Leucrotta
|Steel Predator
|Astral Dreadnought
|Duergar Mind Master
|Leviathan
|Stone Cursed
|Babau
|Duergar Soulblade
|Martial Arts Adept
|Stone Giant Dreamwalker
|Bael
|Duergar Stone Guard
|Marut
|Storm Giant Quintessent
|Balhannoth
|Duergar Warlord
|Master Thief
|Swarm of Rot Grubs
|Banderhobb
|DuergarXarror
|Maurezhi
|Swashbuckler
|Baphomet
|Duergar Hammerer
|Maw Demon
|Sword Wraith Commander
|Bard
|Duergar Screamer
|Meazel
|Sword Wraith Warrior
|Barghest
|Dybbuk
|Meenlock
|Tanarukk
|Berbalang
|Eidolon
|Merregon
|Titivilus
|Bheur Hag
|Eladrin, Autumn
|Merrenoloth
|Tlincalli
|Blackguard
|Eladrin, Spring
|Mindwitness
|Tortle
|Bodak
|Eladrin, Summer
|Moloch
|Tortle Druid
|Boggle
|Eladrin, Winter
|Molydeus
|Trapper
|Boneclaw
|Elder Brain
|Morkoth
|Troll, Dire
|Bulezau
|Elder Tempest
|Mouth of Grolantor
|Troll, Rot
|Cadaver Collector
|Elemental Myrmidon, Air
|Nabassu
|Troll, Spirit
|Canoloth
|Elemental Myrmidon, Earth
|Nagpa
|Troll, Venom
|Catoblepas
|Elemental Myrmidon, Fire
|Narzugon
|Ulitharid
|Aurochs (Cattle)
|Elemental Myrmidon, Water
|Neogi Hatchling
|Vampiric Mist
|Deep Rothé (Cattle)
|Fire Giant Dreadnought
|Neogi
|Vargouille
|Ox (Cattle)
|Firenewt Warlock of Imix
|Neogi Master
|Vegepygmy
|Stench Kow (Cattle)
|Firenewt Warrior
|Neothelid
|Vegepygmy Chief
|Cave Fisher
|Flail Snail
|Nightwalker
|Vegepygmy, Thorny
|Champion
|Flind
|Nilbog
|War Priest
|Chitine
|Fraz-Urb'luu
|Nupperibo
|Warlock of the Archfey
|Choker
|Froghemoth
|Oblex Spawn
|Warlock of the Fiend
|Choldrith
|Frost Giant Everlasting One
|Oblex, Adult
|Warlock of the Great Old One
|Clockwork Bronze Scout
|Frost Salamander
|Oblex, Elder
|Warlord
|Clockwork Iron Cobra
|Gauth
|Ogre Battering Ram
|Wastrilith
|Clockwork Oaken Bolter
|Gazer
|Ogre Bolt Launcher
|Wizard, Apprentice
|Clockwork Stone Defender
|Gervon
|Ogre Chain Brute
|Wizard, Abjurer
|Cloud Giant Smiling One
|Giant Strider
|Ogre Howdah
|Wizard, Conjurer
|Corpse Flower
|Giff
|Oinoloth
|Wizard, Diviner
|Cranium Rat
|Girallon
|Orcus
|Wizard, Enchanter
|Cranium Rats, Swarm of
|Githyanki Gish
|Orthon
|Wizard, Evoker
|Darkling
|GithyankiKithrak
|Phoenix
|Wizard, Illusionist
|Darkling Elder
|Githyanki Supreme Commander
|Quickling
|Wizard, Necromancer
|Death Kiss
|Githzerai Anarch
|Redcap
|Wizard, Transmuter
|Deathlock
|Githzerai Enlightened
|Retriever
|Wood Woad
|Deathlock Mastermind
|Gnoll Flesh Gnawer
|Rutterkin
|Xvart
|Deathlock Wight
|Gnoll Hunter
|Sea Spawn
|Xvart Warlock of Raxivort
|Deep Scion
|Gnoll Withering
|Shadar-Kai Gloom Weaver
|Yagnoloth
|Demogorgon
|Gray Render
|Shadar-Kai Shadow Dancer
|Yeenoghu
|Derro
|Grazizt
|Shadar-Kai Soul Monger
|Yeth Hound
|Derro Savant
|Grung
|Shadow Mastiff
|Yuan-ti Anathema
|Devourer
|Grung Elite Warrior
|Shadow Mastiff Alpha
|Yuan-ti Broodguard
|Dhergoloth
|Grung Wildling
|Shoosuva
|Yuan-ti Mind Whisperer
|Brontosaurus (Dinosaur)
|Guard Drake
|Sibriex
|Yuan-ti Nightmare Speaker
|Deinonychus (Dinosaur)
|Hellfire Engine
|Skulk
|Yuan-ti Pit Master
|Dimetrodon (Dinosaur)
|Hobgoblin Devastato
|Skull Lord
|Zaratan
|Hadrosaurus (Dinosaur)
|Hobgoblin Iron Shadow
|Slithering Tracker
|Zariel
|Ouetzalcoatlus (Dinosaur)
|Howler
|Sorrowsworn, Angry
|Zuggtmoy