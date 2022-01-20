The ‘most popular’ anime in each US state confirms the world loves One Piece

Have you ever wanted to know which anime your neighbors are looking for? Well, great news, thanks to a new report, we know how have an idea of what people are searching for as a metric of popularity, broken down by state.

The report, from CenturyLinkQuote, compiles search data from 2021, and reveals a set of results that are at the same time surprising and not. One Piece, the best-selling manga of all time, is the most searched for show in all of the United States. According to the report, the beloved show following the Straw Hat pirates “had the most search volume across the country by a mile.” The anime was the most searched for in a whopping 25 states. (And it’s definitely worth checking out, even if your state is among the outliers.)

Is Kansas doing OK? The most searched for show there was Death Note. The popularity of a show about a maniacal teenager with an absolutely insatiable appetite for murder might seem to not fit into the idea of a nice, midwestern state. And yet another writer on Polygon staff informed us that it made sense if you actually know the the midwest.

Utah is the sole state with search interest favoring Attack on Titan, which sounds right. Hawaii also had to express its individuality as the sole champion of Jujutsu Kaisen. (Maybe there are a lot of Gojo stans there. Who knows?) California opted to search for Sailor Moon, which just proves once again that it is the coolest state.

Meanwhile, the land-locked, blisteringly cold state of Minnesota has One Piece as its most searched for anime, which on one hand seems basic, given the overall popularity of the show, but on the other hand, feels like some sort of aspirational reach at an ocean-filled, sunnier lifestyle.

Pokémon also got a whole lot of traffic. The popular show and video game series isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and that seems to be confirmed by the report. Other shows like Naruto and My Hero Academia won a scattershot of states as well, but didn’t approach One Piece’s popularity.

If you want to know more, you can check out the graphic above. In the meantime, we’ve already done the work of curating all the other anime you could be watching (or searching for).