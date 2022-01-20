Share All sharing options for: Go inside DC’s next big crossover, War for Earth-3, with an exclusive look at issue #1

Things are going down in at least one of DC’s alternate universes. In the new crossover event War for Earth-3, the Teen Titans, the Flash, and the Suicide Squad all find themselves pitted against the Crime Syndicate, the inverse Justice League fronted by the evil Ultraman, Superwoman, and Owlman. Task Force X’s Amanda Waller hopes to take over Earth-3. The Crime Syndicate hope to hit back in the opposite direction. The Flash and Teen Titans need to find one of their own amid the fight. The chaos should make for a vivid and explosive series.

The five-issue crossover kicks off on March 1, but Polygon has a first look at seven inked pages from War for Earth-3 #1, written by Robbie Thompson (the current writer of Suicide Squad) and Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum (Star Wars: Vader), with art by Steve Pugh (Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass). The action is as manic as one might expect.

Here’s the full release schedule for War for Earth-3, and an eye-popping look at the connected covers by Rafa Sandoval.