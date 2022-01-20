Razer’s new Hello Kitty line is the cutest way to vaporize your enemies’ skulls

Razer, maker of gaming hardware with serious gamer names like the DeathAdder mouse, BlackWidow keyboard, and Gigantus mouse pad, launched a new and extremely cute line of Sanrio themed products Thursday. The Razer x Hello Kitty and Friends collection is now live (well some of it), and includes some nice-looking gear that will melt the heart of even the most hardened fragging enthusiast.

The standout product from the Razer x Hello Kitty and Friends collection is a Hello Kitty spin on the company’s Kraken BT “Kitty Edition” headset — the popular pink Bluetooth headphones that feature a pair of cute cat ears. The Hello Kitty-inspired Kraken sports rounded ears and Hello Kitty’s iconic bow, as well as “Razer Chroma RGB and a burst of stream-reactive lighting,” Razer says. Hello Kitty friends My Melody, Pompompurin, Badtz-Maru, Keroppi, and others are printed on the underside of the Kraken’s headband.

Here’s a closer look at those headphones, which cost $119.99:

Razer also has a Sanrio-themed DeathAdder Essential mouse, decorated with Hello Kitty and rainbows, and a Goliathus mouse mat, which are being sold as a bundle for $64.99.

Finally, the Razer x Hello Kitty and Friends collection includes a Razer Iskur X gaming chair featuring Hello Kitty chilling on a rainbow on one side, her Sanrio friends gathering on the other side, and varying shades of pink leather throughout. That chair costs $499.99. A matching lumbar cushion with memory foam and “plush, velvety fabric” is a $59.99 add-on.

Here’s to many gib-filled victories in Quake 3 Arena with Hello Kitty and friends!