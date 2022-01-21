The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask coming to Nintendo Switch Online

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, the Nintendo 64 sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service in February, Nintendo announced Thursday. It will be the 12th Nintendo 64 game for Nintendo’s premium tier of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, following this week’s release of Banjo-Kazooie.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $49.99 annually for an individual user, and $79.99 annually for a family plan (for up to eight users). The higher-priced tier of Nintendo Switch Online also grants access to Sega Genesis games and the Happy Home Paradise add-on for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was released in 2000, less than two years after the groundbreaking Ocarina of Time. Set in the world of Termina, Link’s second 3D adventure tasks him with saving the planet from imminent disaster. Majora’s Mask introduced a perpetually repeating three-day cycle mechanic to the Zelda formula, as well as the ability for Link to wear masks and transform into various creatures.

Nintendo later remade Majora’s Mask for Nintendo 3DS. The enhanced 3D remake, called The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D, added several graphical enhancements and quality-of-life improvements in 2015.