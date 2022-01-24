 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch Dogs: Legion’s most recent update is its last

Update TU 5.6 is the last update for the 2020 release

By Nicole Carpenter
Watch Dogs: Legion artwork showing a character wearing a pig mask and holding a skull Image: Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft

Watch Dogs: Legion, Ubisoft’s 2020 spy game, will no longer receive updates, Ubisoft announced Monday. Legion’s last update was its 5.6 title update issued in September 2021.

Ubisoft said that Legion’s online mode will run until Season 5, and thereafter the seasons 3-5 will continue to cycle repeatedly with the same rewards. “The current season 4 Rebels track, containing 80 ranks, will run until January 22, 2022, followed by Season 5 Stripes,” Ubisoft said.

Legion was originally released on Oct. 29, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. It’s a follow-up to 2016’s Watch Dogs 2, set in a future London absolutely loaded with hackers and spies. Players switch between recruited non-player characters — part of the DedSec hacker network — instead of operating as a single main character. In our review, Polygon described Legion as having “outstanding storytelling” that supports risk-taking gameplay.

In the years since Legion’s release, Ubisoft has continued to update the game with new content, including a premium expansion called Bloodline and a new mission based on a Netflix show.

The last update — TU 5.6 — fixed a bunch of bugs in-game.

