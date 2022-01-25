Respawn making 3 new Star Wars games for EA

Apex Legends and Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment is making three more games set in the Star Wars universe, publisher Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games announced Tuesday. In addition to a follow-up to 2019’s single-player action-adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn also has a new first-person shooter and a strategy game based on Star Wars in the works.

Game director Stig Amussen, who previously oversaw development of God of War 3 for Sony and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Respawn, is working on the next game in Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi series, EA confirmed.

An all-new, untitled first-person shooter game based on Star Wars is being overseen by game director Peter Hirschmann, whose credits include the original Star Wars: Battlefront games and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Hirschmann and Respawn have just begun work on the title, EA said in a news release.

The third game is a strategy title being co-developed by studio Bit Reactor, a studio recently formed by former XCOM developers. Games industry veteran Greg Foerstch, art director of XCOM 2 and XCOM: Enemy Unknown, is leading that studio.

Vince Zampella, founder of Respawn, will oversee this new phase of EA’s relationship with Lucasfilm Games, EA said. Release dates and platforms for Respawn’s new Star Wars games were not available from the navi computer at time of press.

Electronic Arts and Disney signed an exclusive agreement in 2013 to make a new series of games based on Star Wars. During that time, EA has delivered two new Star Wars Battlefront games from Battlefield developer DICE, Star Wars: Squadrons from Motive Studios, Respawn’s Jedi: Fallen Order, and continuing updates to BioWare’s Star Wars: The Old Republic.

But EA isn’t the only publisher making Star Wars video games these days. Ubisoft announced last year that it had struck a deal with Lucasfilm Games to develop a new, still-untitled Star Wars game at Massive Entertainment, the Swedish studio known for its work on the Tom Clancy’s The Division series. Developer Quantic Dream also revealed Star Wars Eclipse in December, the first game set in Lucasfilm’s new High Republic era for Star Wars. BioWare’s role-playing game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is also being remade by Aspyr Media for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. And Star Wars: Hunters, a free-to-play multiplayer arena game from Zynga (recently acquired by Take-Two Interactive), is coming to Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch sometime this year.