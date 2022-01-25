 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year 2022 event goes live, but is light on skins

Blizzard says more Legendary cosmetics are on the way this year

By Michael McWhertor

Blizzard Entertainment’s annual Lunar New Year event for Overwatch — for Year of the Tiger — is now live. This year’s limited-time event will run from Jan. 25 through Feb. 15, and will bring back last year’s Bounty Hunter game mode in the Arcade and add a fresh batch of Lunar New Year-themed skins for Ashe, Mercy, Soldier: 76, Tracer, and Wrecking Ball.

Overwatch fans may notice that that’s a shorter list of skins for the 2022 Lunar New Year event: Only two new Legendary-tier skins will be released for the event, down from the typical five that Blizzard releases. Reached for comment on that decision, a Blizzard spokesperson offered the following statement:

“We understand that this year’s Lunar New Year event doesn’t have the number of Legendary skins as previous events. The Skins team is hard at work - with more Legendary Skins planned in 2022 than any year prior. We’ll share more with players on this topic throughout the year.”

As with previous events, Overwatch will feature three weekly challenges. By winning nine games each week, players can unlock a variety of cosmetics: player icons, sprays, and Epic skins. Here’s how they’ll roll out:

  • Week 1: Prosperity Ashe
  • Week 2: Auspicious Soldier: 76
  • Week 3: Porcelain Wrecking Ball

You can see those skins, as well as Seolbim Mercy and Nezha Tracer, in the gallery below. (And, as always, if you didn’t get last year’s Lunar New Year skins, they’re much cheaper now.)

Overwatch, and the game’s Lunar New Year event, is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

