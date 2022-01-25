Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney Plus show is officially a go

Long-suffering fans of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series of books have been waiting a long time for word on the previously-announced Disney Plus show. But news has been quiet on the Percy front, with little to go by beyond a brief tease at the 2020 Disney shareholder meeting. Two years later, and Team Percy is back in business — the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has been greenlit by Disney Plus.

Like Riordan, who announced the news in a video shot from his office, Disney Plus is stressing that the new series is going to be a faithful adaptation, going as far as to state that the show will be “an epic adventure series based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan.”

Riordan himself will be co-writing the pilot with Jon Steinberg (of Black Sails fame), with James Bobin (The Mysterious Benedict Society) directing the pilot.

If, somehow, you’ve missed out on the Percy wave (fans will know this is a hilarious pun) then here’s how Disney breaks it down:

Geared towards a general audience and especially tweens, teens, and young adults, the live action series tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

No further details are currently available, so fans will have to hold out a bit longer for casting news and a premiere date, but the time is soon coming when fans will be able to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind-wipe those old movies away.