Apex Legends is giving away Legends in February

Log in during February to unlock three characters

By Joshua Rivera
The characters of Apex Legends taking a selfie Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

2022 marks the third anniversary of Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment’s high-octane, free-to-play, and extremely fun battle royale set in the Titanfall universe. This means it’s a teenager in live-service game years, still full of unpredictable potential but also easing into the kind of game it wants to be as a grown-up, introducing new characters and lore at an impressively steady clip. It’s also a good time for lapsed or first-time players to check out what they’ve been missing, and what better way to do that than by giving away characters for free.

On Feb. 8, Apex Legends will kick off its three-year anniversary event with three weeks of giveaways, breaking down as follows:

Week 1 (February 8 - February 15)

Feel the speed in Week 1 by permanently unlocking Octane plus Three Thematic Packs

Week 2 (February 15 - February 22)

Get charged in Week 2 by permanently unlocking Wattson plus three Thematic Packs

Week 3 (February 22 - March 1)

Take to the skies in Week 3 by permanently unlocking Valkyrie plus three Thematic Packs and one Legendary Pack

Unfortunately, there won’t be any bonus for players that already have the three characters on offer (Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie) and the rewards won’t carry week-to-week — meaning that if you want to get Octane for free, you have to log on before Week 1 ends at 9:59 a.m. PST in order to get him. He’s very flighty.

