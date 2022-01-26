No Man’s Sky creators update their first game, Joe Danger, and its sequel after 8 years

Hello Games, the studio behind No Man’s Sky, has released an update for its debut title Joe Danger and its 2014 sequel Joe Danger Infinity. In celebration of the original game’s 10th anniversary, both games have been made free-to-play online.

Self-published in 2010, the side-scrolling platformer centered on a comical daredevil driver. It set the foundation for two subsequent sequels (2012’s Joe Danger 2: The Movie and 2014’s Joe Danger Infinity) and the studio’s later commercial breakthrough in the form of the procedurally-generated space survival sim No Man’s Sky. According to Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray, the remasters of Joe Danger and Joe Danger Infinity have been in the works for several years.

“It’s always been a secret shame of ours that the success of No Man’s Sky left Joe Danger unloved,” Murray told Polygon over email. “Joe holds a special place in our hearts. It was our first game when we were still four guys in a shed, trying to get noticed. Joe helped our studio get a foothold and establish ourselves as a company, but it’s also where we learned to make games.”

For the past two years, Hello Games has worked on the remasters for Joe Danger and Joe Danger Infinity, rebuilding the game through eight years of changes through the Unity Engine and adding several new features. The 1.3 update for Joe Danger features a graphical overhaul, with improved visuals, higher frame rate, as well as gamepad and ProMotion support.

Previous owners of either Joe Danger and Joe Danger Infinity will receive the update for free. For anyone unfamiliar and curious about Hello Games’ debut title, there’s no better time to give the series a shot.