Mortal Kombat movie earns a sequel, Moon Knight writer to pen script

New, 10 comments

Round two — FIGHT

By Cass Marshall
Mortal Kombat - an armored man wears a mysterious mask over his face. Flames swirl menacingly around him. Image: Warner Bros/New Line

A sequel to Mortal Kombat, the 2021 film adaptation of the fighting game franchise, is on the way, according to a new report from Deadline. New Line has hired Jeremy Slater, head writer on the upcoming TV series about the Marvel character Moon Knight, to write the project.

The 2021 film made the bold choice of having an original character as its lead, similar to Milla Jovovich’s Alice in the Resident Evil film franchise. Cole Young joined the Mortal Kombat cast to help Earthrealm battle back the villains of Outworld. Mortal Kombat released in April to relative acclaim; it has since become one of the top feature films on HBO Max. The film was directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo. Russo originally had plans to create a Mortal Kombat film trilogy, and there are lots of hints and clues as to potential plots to come hidden within the first movie.

The end of the first film showed Cole deciding to recruit more fighters by heading to Hollywood, where he’ll likely encounter series veteran Johnny Cage, who was conspicuously absent from the first movie. We’ll likely see a sequel deal with these new characters, as well as have a few more brutal fatalities.

