Mad Maggie brings down Olympus to kick off Apex Legends season 12

Big changes are in store for Apex Legends’ Olympus map, if this launch trailer for season 12 is any indication. It seems that the arrival of Margaret “Mad Maggie” Kohere to the Apex Games has caused quite a bit of collateral damage to the floating city.

Mad Maggie, the demolitions expert and Salvo partisan, was introduced on Monday as the next, newest playable legend, joining the game with season 12’s launch on Feb. 8. Today, fans get a little more backstory on what brings her to the Outlands. There’s also a grudging reunion with Fuse, who turned his back on their home world (and friendship) by seeking his glory in the Apex Games.

Fans have been expecting Mad Maggie for some time, thanks to the usual ferment of data mining, Easter eggs, and other tip-offs since Fuse was introduced in season 8. This past weekend, players on the Storm Point map also got a taste of her handiwork; an aerial dogfight over the North Pad that ended with a chunk of fuselage slamming into the ground, and Maggie’s Salvo insignia burned into its tail fin.

Apex Legends: Defiance is season 12’s formal name. It launches Feb. 8 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via Origin and Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Respawn Entertainment should have more to share over the next 10 days, if previous season launches are any guide.