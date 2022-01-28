Check out the behind-the-scenes choreography of We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Contrary to what the song implies, everyone’s talking about “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The song from Encanto, Disney’s latest animated musical, has broken records and become an absolutely infectious earworm. True to Disney tradition, there is a multilingual version of the song — but the catchy lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda aren’t the only memorable thing about the song.

One of the big differences between Encanto and previous Disney musicals is the use of choreography within the movie, something directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush wanted to do in order to “evolve the Disney musical.” The filmmakers brought on choreographers to block out the scenes and eventually translated them into the animation. A new video from Disney shows a side-by-side of the real life dancers and the final animated sequence — which is also all the more impressive because it’s done in one take.

Encanto follows a magical family in Colombia, where each of the members is blessed with a miraculous gift — except for plucky Mirabel. When the magic is threatened, Mirabel sets out to save it, diving into family secrets and bonds. The movie premiered in theaters on Nov. 24 and hit Disney Plus on Christmas eve.