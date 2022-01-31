Sony’s next State of Play livestream is all about Gran Turismo 7

Sony Interactive Entertainment will stream a new episode of State of Play this Wednesday, Feb. 2, revealing new details about Gran Turismo 7, PlayStation’s marquee driving sim. The 30-minute episode of State of Play will feature new footage of GT7 running on PlayStation 5 and cover new gameplay details.

Wednesday’s State of Play livestream will be broadcast on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, Sony said in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

Gran Turismo 7 will see the return of the series’ GT Campaign mode, dynamic time and weather effects, and the return of the Livery Editor from 2017’s Gran Turismo Sport. The PlayStation 5 version will support ray tracing, 4K resolution, and a 60 frames-per-second refresh rate. Polyphony Digital’s driving sim launches March 4.

Gran Turismo 7 was first revealed during a June 2020 showcase for Sony’s current-generation console where the “real driving simulator” was used mainly to tease the visual capabilities of the PlayStation 5. The game is also coming to PlayStation 4.

The Gran Turismo series goes back to 1997. Although it’s considered a showpiece for the PlayStation’s technical capabilities, Gran Turismo has never launched alongside a new console. The most recent game in the series, Gran Turismo Sport, trailed the PlayStation 4 by four years; Gran Turismo 5 also followed the PlayStation 3 by four years.