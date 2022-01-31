Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel looks like a gruesome return for Leatherface

Leatherface has new victims in the first full trailer for Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, which is set to be released on Feb. 19.

Like many recent horror sequels — or as the new Scream might call them “requels” — the latest entry in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series brings back some of the series’ old characters, along with a fresh cast of young actors.

The movie follows a group of young people who find their way to Harlow, Texas, which turns out to be a little too close to where Leatherface has been hiding since the events of the first movie. But Leatherface isn’t the only one who has been biding his time. The trailer also reveals that Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the only survivor of the original movie, is back for the sequel, and this time she’s ready to hunt Leatherface down.

The new return to the series is directed by David Blue Garcia (Tejano) and written and produced by Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe). The film is technically the ninth entry in the series, but it’s only a sequel to the original The Texas Chainsaw Massacre from 1974.