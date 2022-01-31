Discord rolling out PlayStation integration

Discord announced Monday that players will soon be able to link their Discord and PlayStation Network accounts to display game activity in the chat platform. Integration is starting to roll out Monday. Discord originally announced the upcoming feature in May 2021 after Sony Interactive Entertainment bought a minority stake in the company.

The feature allows users to showcase whatever game they’re playing on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 in their user profile. Discord said players can also add their PSN account name for friends so you can connect on that platform, too.

Looking for the feature? If it’s available already in your region — it’s rolling out gradually in the U.S. — it’s easy. (If it’s not yet available, you’ll just have to wait.)

Here’s how to connect your Discord account to PSN:

Open Discord and visit the User Settings and click Connections. Click the PlayStation logo, which is listed among the other platforms you can connect your Discord account to. A browser window will appear and you’ll sign into your PSN account. Once you’re signed in, there will be two new options on your Connections page: Display on Profile or Display PlayStation Network as your status. By toggling these on, where they’ll be green, you can show all your Discord friends what games you’re playing.

Discord noted that you’ll also need to access your PSN privacy settings and make sure the PSN Online Status and Now Playing options are set to be visible to anyone — else Discord won’t be able to see them.

The feature is available everywhere Discord is: Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and in-browser.