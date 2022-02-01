League of Legends’ new champion can save allies from death, for a price

League of Legends is getting a dark and ominous new champion named Renata Glasc. The Chem Baroness is an Enchanter support who comes from a family of alchemists from Zaun. Riot first teased Renata last week, giving the champion her own website dedicated to her company.

Renata’s kit is typical of Enchanters, but fits well into her slightly darker theme. Her Passive, Leverage, applies a mark that allies can detonate for additional damage, and her Q, Handshake, roots enemies before throwing them in a specific direction. Renata also has a damaging ability that shields allies as her E, but her W, Bailout, is her most interesting basic ability.

Bailout grants Renata’s allies (or herself) a temporary attack speed and movement speed buff that resets if they get a kill. If the ally would die while the shield is on them, they’re granted full health, but start to burn to death over three seconds. If they get a kill during the burn, it will immediately stop, and they’ll continue to live with the amount of health they have left.

Finally, Renata’s R, Hostile Takeover, causes her enemies to go Berserk, giving them an attack speed buff, but also forcing them to immediately basic attack anything around them, starting with allied champions, then neutral units, then Renata’s allies, then Renata herself.

Renata Glasc is set to arrive in League of Legends with patch 12.4, which should be out in about two weeks. Before that, Renata will go live on the Public Beta Environment, where players can test her as Riot makes tweaks to her kit and balance.

Passive — Leverage

Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage from Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage.

Q — Handshake

Renata Glasc sends out a missile from her robotic arm that roots the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in a target direction, damaging enemies hit and stunning them if the thrown target is a champion.

W — Bailout

Renata Glasc grants an allied champion or herself ramping Attack Speed and Move Speed toward enemies. If the ally gets a takedown on an enemy champion, the buff duration resets. If the ally would die while Bailout is still active, their health is set back to full but they begin burning to death over 3 seconds. The ally can stop the burn by getting a champion takedown before they die.

E — Loyalty Program

Renata Glasc sends out chemtech rockets that shield allies and damage and slow enemies they pass through. The rockets also apply their effects around her on cast and in an explosion at max range.

R — Hostile Takeover

Renata Glasc sends out a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to go Berserk, increasing their Attack Speed and forcing them to basic attack anything around them. Berserk enemies prioritize attacking their own allies, then neutral units, then Renata Glasc’s team, then Renata Glasc herself.