Xbox Game Pass gets Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition and CrossfireX in February

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a new batch of games in February including Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Telling Lies, Contrast, and Dreamscaper.

There are also a few Day One on Game Pass titles coming this month including CrossfireX, Infernax, and Edge of Eternity, as well as a preview of Besiege. As with most months, almost all of these games will be available for subscribers to play on consoles, cloud, or PC, with the exception of CrossfireX, which is console only, and Contrast, which won’t be available on PC.

Here’s a full list of all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in February and their release dates:

Contrast (Cloud and Console) — Feb. 3

Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 3

Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 3

Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10

CrossfireX (Console) — Feb. 10

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 14

Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 14

All of these games will be available along with many titles already on the service, including those that arrived last month, like The Anacrusis, Outer Wilds, and Spelunky 2.

As with every month, a list of new additions also means that a few games are leaving Game Pass. Here are all the games leaving the service on Feb. 15: