Pokémon

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year event kicks off with Shiny Litleo

Weeklong event is your chance to get Shiny Litleo and Espurr

By Michael McWhertor
Litleo from Pokémon Go Image: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go’s annual Lunar New Year event takes place in Niantic’s mobile gotta-catch-’em-all game starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. local time. The event will run through Monday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. local time, giving players a chance to catch Shiny Litleo for the first time.

Shiny Litleo arrives in Pokémon Go as part of the Year of the Tiger (despite Litleo being the Lion Cub Pokémon), and players will be able to encounter Litleo in the wild, in field research tasks, and in timed research. Litleo will also be the featured Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, giving players ample opportunity to find that elusive Shiny.

Players will also have a chance to find Shiny Espurr for the first time. It will appear in one-star raids and in timed research, and will be the featured Pokémon in February’s weekly Research Breakthrough Encounters.

Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year event also comes with the following bonuses:

  • Increased chance for Lucky Pokémon in trades
  • Increased chance to become Lucky Friends
  • 2x Stardust from opening Gifts
  • 1 extra Special Trade per day

During the event, players will also find the following Pokémon more frequently in the wild: Paras, Meowth, Growlith, Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, Magikarp, Torchic, Litleo, Electabuzz, Gyarados, and Combusken.

And the following Pokémon will appear in raids:

  • One-Star: Magikarp, Shinx, Darumaka, Litleo, Espurr
  • Three-Star: Charizard, Flareon, Shuckle, Delcatty, Absol, Druddigon
  • Five-Star: Regirock with the Charged Attack Earthquake
  • Mega: Mega Houndoom

