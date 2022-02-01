 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Shovel Knight developers’ next game is a Zelda-like you play as a mouse

Mina the Hollower is inspired by the Game Boy Color era

By Ana Diaz

Yacht Club Games, the developer behind the Shovel Knight series, announced its next game at the Yacht Club Games Presents stream on Tuesday. The studio’s next title will be an original adventure inspired by the Game Boy Color. It’s called Mina the Hollower.

The game is still early in development, Yacht Club said, and the studio is seeking funding through a Kickstarter campaign that’s live now. “We want your feedback, collaboration, and support in making Mina the Hollower the best game it can possibly be,” the developers said.

The developers released a trailer alongside its Mina the Hollower reveal. In the game, you play as Mina, a mouse who fights her way through various dungeons using a whip and other items. Like Shovel Knight, Mina features an 8-bit art style — the game’s visuals look a lot like a souped-up version of the Game Boy Color game The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening from 1993. The Kickstarter page says that the team plans create a game that runs in “smooth 60 [frames-per-second] action combat.”

Yacht Club released the indie darling Shovel Knight in 2014 after a successful crowdfunding campaign. Since then, the iconic shovel-wielding knight has gone on to inspire a series of spinoffs games and sequels, and even get cameos in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The team announced its other upcoming title, Shovel Knight Dig, in 2019. Yacht Club’s most recently released game, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, was released in 2021 across multiple platforms.

