 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Massive fan-made Resident Evil 4 HD mod is out now

Modders get the job done

By Toussaint Egan

Resident Evil 4 is the game that keeps on giving. After over eight years in production, a small team of modders has released a high-definition remaster mod for the 17-year-old game. And the results are nothing short of phenomenal.

HD remasters for older games are nothing new, but few display the kind of fastidious, careful attention to detail as the Resident Evil 4 HD Project. Described as “a complete graphical remaster of the entire game,” the mod includes enhanced textures, 3D models, menus, cutscenes, pre-rendered videos, lighting and visual effects, improved widescreen support, and other various performance improvements.

In addition to remastering the “Assignment: Ada” and “Separate Ways” bonus campaigns and the arcade-style “Mercenaries” mode, the mod also allows players the ability to optionally restore visual effects that are often glossed over or ignored entirely in similar HD remaster projects, such as the depth-of-field blur of the original GameCube release.

Where so many other HD remasters miss the mark by sacrificing the aesthetic and ambiance of the original game for the sake of improved visual fidelity, the team behind the Resident Evil 4 HD Project mod has gone above and beyond to preserve the look and feel of the original game, going so far as to track down the exact same locations and objects that Capcom used as the basis for the game to use as sources for the textures seen in the mod. More than just your run-of-the-mill performance mod, the Resident Evil 4 HD Project is a labor of love that both improves upon Capcom’s own 2014 “remaster” while showing off a reverential appreciation for the small yet significant details that made the original game so memorable in the first place.

The Resident Evil 4 HD Project is available to download from the mod’s website. You’ll need to own a copy of the Steam version of Resident Evil 4 before you can play.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

NBA 2K22 Locker Codes (February 2022)

By Jeffrey Parkin

Skyrim, Blaseball developers form new studio focused on ‘collective growth’

By Nicole Carpenter

Shovel Knight developers’ next game is a Zelda-like you play as a mouse

By Ana Diaz
22 comments / new

Upset by Kickstarter’s decisions, some indie game creators are going their own way

By Charlie Hall
2 comments / new

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in February

By Petrana Radulovic
5 comments / new

Worms publisher Team17 announces, promptly cancels NFT project following backlash

By Toussaint Egan
25 comments / new