Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reportedly delayed to 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has reportedly been delayed until 2023, according to Bloomberg. The Suicide Squad game was originally announced in 2021, and it’s being developed by Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the Arkham series of games starring Batman.

Kill the Justice League stars the Suicide Squad — specifically, familiar characters like Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang — as they go up against a mind-controlled version of the Justice League. The last title from Rocksteady Studios was Arkham Knight in 2015; fans of that series have been waiting patiently for a follow-up. While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn’t exactly a sequel, it’s set in the same canon as the previous Rocksteady games. Another Batman title is also in development under Warner Media, Gotham Knights. It’s an online co-op title starring Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood.

Warner Media, the publisher of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, currently has a slate of games at various stages of development. Hogwarts Legacy, a RPG based off the Harry Potter franchise, has been the subject of controversy due to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic views. Also, a lead designer for Hogwarts Legacy left the project after facing criticism for his far-right YouTube channel. TT Games, the developer behind Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, is reportedly struggling with delays, mismanagement, and crunch. Warner Media also publishes Back 4 Blood and the Hitman games.

Many studios have struggled with production during the pandemic, delaying their biggest titles in order to make up for lost time. Warner Bros. is apparently no exception; the Bloomberg report cites “the pandemic and other development challenges” for the delay.

Polygon has reached out to Warner Media for comment on the reported delay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.