Destiny 2: The Witch Queen trailer shows off weapon crafting and worm-launching Exotics

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is only a few weeks away, and Bungie is finally starting to unveil some of the expansion’s many upcoming mysteries. One such mystery that the studio has barely talked about is the upcoming weapon crafting system. The studio dropped a brief video teaser on Tuesday that showed off weapon crafting and a host of new Exotic weapons coming to the game on Feb. 22.

The teaser trailer starts with some voiceover from Savathun herself, asking players about the mysterious Relic on Mars. The Relic is the new forge where players will build their weapons and be able to customize them with a variety of perks.

The trailer cuts to what looks like a new scout rifle, built by the player. Some fancy graphics show the player selecting their preferred damage, muzzle, magazine, and masterwork perks — denoting that Guardians will be able to craft their ideal version of each weapon and regularly swap their perks.

While we do get to see some of the Relic animations for building a new weapon, the trailer doesn’t detail how the system works. However, a new GameInformer interview with The Witch Queen creative director James Tsai confirmed that players will need to use the weapons in order to unlock more customization options for them. The system will also involve some crafting materials, although based on a conversation Polygon had with game director Joe Blackburn last year, it’s likely these materials will be new items.

The rest of the trailer is devoted to a collection of new Exotics coming in The Witch Queen, and a brief description of each:

Grand Overture (Machine Gun) — Slug launcher charges full auto missiles

Parasite (Grenade Launcher) — Worm launcher with increasing damage

Osteo Striga (Submachine Gun) — Swarming projectiles trigger a toxic burst

Edge of Action (Titan Glaive) — Place protective shield

Edge of Intent (Warlock Glaive) — Deploy healing turret

Edge of Concurrence (Hunter Glaive) — Tracking chain lightning

Hoarfrost-Z (Titan chest) — Stasis wall replaces Barricade

Osmiomancy (Warlock gloves) — Additional Coldsnap with enhanced seeking

Blight Ranger (Hunter helmet) — Reflected projectiles deal increased damage

Each weapon or armor piece gets its own moment in the trailer, showcasing at least part of what it can do. Of course, the weapons are always far more complex in-game than Bungie can communicate in the trailer, but this should give players a good idea of what to expect.

It’s currently unclear if this trailer showcases all of the upcoming Exotics in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen or if the studio is still hiding some. Bungie has shown off raid exclusive Exotics like 1000 Voices in trailers before, so it’s possible Parasite could be from the upcoming expansion’s pinnacle endgame activity.

This is likely the first and last gameplay look players will get with most of these Exotics until they can unlock them for themselves on Feb. 22.