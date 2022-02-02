 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch Gran Turismo 7’s new State of Play livestream here

The PS5 version of GT7 will get plenty of attention

By Michael McWhertor

Sony Interactive Entertainment will stream a new episode of State of Play on Wednesday, promising new information on Polyphony Digital’s new driving sim, Gran Turismo 7. The 30-minute episode will feature new footage of GT7 running on PlayStation 5 and cover new gameplay details.

Wednesday’s State of Play livestream will be broadcast on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels starting at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST. The episode is also streaming in Japanese and with subtitles on YouTube.

Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The next entry in the nearly 25-year-old racing sim series will see the return of the GT Campaign mode, dynamic time and weather effects, and the return of the Livery Editor from 2017’s Gran Turismo Sport. The PlayStation 5 version will support ray tracing, 4K resolution, and a 60-frames-per-second refresh rate. Polygon will have more details on the game after the State of Play livestream wraps.

Gran Turismo 7 will launch March 4.

