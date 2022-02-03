Amazon’s first Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power character posters are a guessing game

Amazon Studios revealed a series of character posters for its upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a television series based on the prehistory of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. The show promises to whisk viewers back to the Second Age, when the island of Númenor was still above water.

There’s just one twist: The studio has not revealed which actors or characters correspond to each image. The show’s cast is known — featuring the likes of Nazanin Boniadi (How I Met Your Mother), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Arrow), Lenny Henry (Broadchurch), Geoff Morrell (The Underground Railroad), Augustus Prew (Kick-Ass 2), and Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones) — but the specific plot of the series under a shroud of secrecy. The only actor-to-character pairs confirmed yet are Morfydd Clark in the role of a younger Galadriel, and Simon Merrells as an original character called Trevyn.

Check out the newly revealed posters below, and join us in a good old game of fantasy Guess Who?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 2, 2022.