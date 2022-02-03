25 games worth picking up in PlayStation’s Critics’ Choice sale

Sony is hosting a massive sale for some of its biggest PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games during the first half of February.

Dubbed the Critics’ Choice Sale, the sale includes over 300 items of varying quality ranging from PlayStation 4 hits to new PlayStation 5 exclusives, with a lot of Deluxe and Ultimate Editions to spice things up. You can get 30% off of big PS5 releases like Spider-Man: Miles Morales (which includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered), 40% off of newer games like Deathloop, and 80% off of sprawling RPGs like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The sale runs through Feb. 16.

With so many games on to pick from in the Critics’ Choice sale, we picked out 25 deals we think are wroth grabbing.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered included) — $49.69

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — $49.69

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition — $31.99

Deathloop — $35.99

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition — $41.99

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade — $39.19

Red Dead Redemption 2 — $23.99

God of War — $9.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition (Assassin’s Creed 3 and Liberation Remastered included) — $29.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle — $24.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $13.99

Mass Effect Legendary Edition — $29.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — $7.99

Doom Eternal — $19.79

Borderlands 3 — $14.99

Raccoon City Edition (Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 included) — $26.39

Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition — $20.99

The Outer Worlds — $19.79

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition — $5.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising — $14.99

Batman: Arkham Collection — $8.99

Bloodborne Complete Edition — $17.49

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition — $29.99

Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe — $34.99

Finally, through Feb. 9, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (one of Polygon’s top 50 games last year) is on sale for $35.99 and absolutely shouldn’t be missed.

Sony is also holding a sale called “Games Under $15,” but it’s mostly just DLC for other games and we don’t think it’s worth looking at.