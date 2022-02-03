Apex Legends’ relentless Mad Maggie has a horrifying tactical ability

The newest legend in the Apex Games, Mad Maggie, comes to Apex Legends when season 12 launches next week. She’s a relentless fighter, much more than a big mouth and a middle finger, and those deadly battlefield capabilities got a more detailed look in a trailer Respawn Entertainment posted Thursday morning.

Maggie’s passive ability, “Warlord’s Ire,” means she moves at unarmed speed when she has a shotgun equipped. Her passive also highlights enemies she damages so teammates can redirect their fire and finish the job.

Her ultimate is the Wrecking Ball, a ton of rolling fun that smashes through pretty much everything and leaves speed-boost pads behind, so Maggie and pals can keep up. But her scariest and most dangerous tool is her tactical ability, the Riot Drill. It looks like a mechanized facehugger, and it bores through cover to vomit some kind of acid attack on anyone hiding behind the wall.

You can expect all kinds of outré emotes and Kiwi slang as Maggie chews through the battle royale too. Mad Maggie joins the cast of Apex Legends when season 12 launches Feb. 8 on all platforms — Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Season 12 will bring with it a new battle pass and a new game type: Control, a 9v9 mode where two teams battling to capture and control points on the battle royale map.