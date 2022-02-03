Pajama Sam, Spy Fox, and more Humongous point-and-click classics come to the Nintendo Switch

During the late ’90s to early aughts, the Washington-based studio Humongous Entertainment rose to prominence through the release of four popular series of point-and-click children’s adventure games: Pajama Sam, Putt-Putt, Freddi Fish, and Spy Fox.

Following the release of Putt-Putt Travels Through Time and Freddi Fish 3 on the Nintendo Switch last month, Nintendo announced today on Twitter the arrival of several more titles from the Humongous Entertainment catalog, including Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside and its 1998 sequel Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening, Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo, Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell, and Spy Fox: Dry Cereal.

Relive your childhood and experience the classic @HumongousEnt adventures of Pajama Sam, Putt-Putt, Freddi Fish, and Spy Fox with the whole family on #NintendoSwitch today! pic.twitter.com/XweYdlhdN9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 3, 2022

Founded in 1992, Humongous Entertainment produced over 30 interactive adventure titles, eventually becoming the third largest children’s entertainment-software company in the U.S. by 2000. Several years after Humongous was acquired by Infogrames (aka Atari) in 2005, the company went bankrupt and the Humongous catalog was subsequently acquired by video game publisher Tommo, which has since gone on to re-release the games on PC and other platforms.

Though it’s been more than two decades since the release of a new title in the Pajama Sam, Freddi Fish, Putt-Putt, and Spy Fox series, Humongous’ original games remain enormously popular among a generation of gamers who came of age during the turn of the century and still hold up as charming and entertaining experiences. If it’s been a few years since you last sat down to play them, or perhaps you’re new to these games, it’s never been easier to do so.