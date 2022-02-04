Battlefield 2042 scoreboard hotfix delayed to March

Battlefield 2042 has already had a troubled first few months of life, with a variety of issues and missing features plaguing players. On Friday, DICE revealed that another update to the game will slip out of this month: the scoreboard.

At launch, Battlefield 2042 didn’t offer a real scoreboard, but DICE promised to solve the issue earlier this year when it showcased plans for an updated way to track team score. The new scoreboard will feature top players, squadmate scores, and nearby players, and should make it easier to track a given team’s progress during a multiplayer match.

The update was originally slated for February, but the release date will now shift into March.

“Our next update after today’s hotfix [which solved some instability issues in-game] will now roll out in early March,” the Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter account tweeted. “This is a change from our last messaging to you all on its intended release. The extra time will help ensure we improve the quality of our updates, and include additional changes”

It’s unclear what other goodies DICE is planning on fitting into March’s update, but the scoreboard is definitely the big-ticket item.

This announcement comes at the end of an already difficult week for Battlefield 2042. On Tuesday, DICE announced the delay of Battlefield 2042’s first season until summer of 2022. In the interim, DICE said it will use the additional time on “improving the Battlefield 2042 experience.”

Battlefield 2042 can’t seem to catch a break in 2022, and players will still need to wait a while before some of the game’s much-needed improvements start appearing in-game.