Netflix’s Kanye West documentary trailer teases a grainy, intimate look at the rapper’s life

Kanye West can often seem larger than life. But a new trailer for his upcoming documentary series, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, hints at a more intimate look at his career, as we see the Chicago-raised rapper goofing around with others and recording alone in the studio.

The series, directed and produced by Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, will be presented as a “three-week global event” on Netflix starting on Feb. 16. In the trailer, over grainy footage of the rapper performing to a giant stadium, a narrator says: “It felt like the bigger Kanye got, the further we grew apart. But there was more of Kanye’s story that I needed to tell.” According to a release, the series will be “showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last January. For those looking to catch it in theaters, Iconic Events Releasing and TIME Studios will debut Act 1 (Vision) in theaters nationwide for a one-day event on Feb. 10.

In December, West headlined his first show in several years with the Canadian rapper Drake, which was streamed live to both Prime Video and the platform’s Twitch channel.