Netflix’s Kanye West documentary trailer teases a grainy, intimate look at the rapper’s life

Three-part series jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy debuts Feb. 16

By Ana Diaz

Kanye West can often seem larger than life. But a new trailer for his upcoming documentary series, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, hints at a more intimate look at his career, as we see the Chicago-raised rapper goofing around with others and recording alone in the studio.

The series, directed and produced by Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, will be presented as a “three-week global event” on Netflix starting on Feb. 16. In the trailer, over grainy footage of the rapper performing to a giant stadium, a narrator says: “It felt like the bigger Kanye got, the further we grew apart. But there was more of Kanye’s story that I needed to tell.” According to a release, the series will be “showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

an image from the first episode of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy of Kanye West, wearing sunglasses and holding a microphone with a white glove, standing next to another Black man wearing a fedora Image: Netflix

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last January. For those looking to catch it in theaters, Iconic Events Releasing and TIME Studios will debut Act 1 (Vision) in theaters nationwide for a one-day event on Feb. 10.

an image from the third episode of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy of a headphone-wearing Kanye West smiling in a recording studio, with a microphone and pop filter in front of his face Image: Netflix

In December, West headlined his first show in several years with the Canadian rapper Drake, which was streamed live to both Prime Video and the platform’s Twitch channel.

