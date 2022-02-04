Joker and Harley Quinn made it to the Olympics thanks to German ice dancing duo

The 2022 Olympic Games have only just begun and there’s already a front runner for ... most, uh, performance. German ice dancing duo Katharina Meuller and Tim Dieck performed routine inspired by the Joker and Harley Quinn, during the rhythm dance competition on Thursday.

In case it wasn’t already clear from their costumes, the version of Joker and Harley the two chose was that of Jared Leto and Margot Robbie from Suicide Squad (yes, the 2016 David Ayer movie).

The pair’s routine started out with Dieck’s Joker miming breaking the neck of Meuller’s Quinn and got worse from there — a move that was called “aggressive” by the dry and professional Olympic commentator. Their not-great routine didn’t include too many more explicit nods to the duo’s character inspirations. But at the very end, just as the the music faded into Leto’s Joker laugh, Dieck committed to a grand backbend for the final pose. This move earned a “deary me,” from the event’s commentary team.

Unfortunately for the skaters, it didn’t get any better after that. The routine, according to the commentators, “seemed very cautious and very nervous.” The judges agreed, giving the duo a 63.21 which earned them 10th place (out of 10) for the event. It isn’t a surprise given how shaky the pair looked on almost every trick.

The good news, because this event technically took place several hours before the Olympics official opening ceremony, there’s still plenty of time for another athlete to compete as a different member of the Suicide Squad.