Where to watch every Oscar-nominated movie

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars are out (full list here), with a big day for The Power of the Dog (leading the way with 12 nominations), Licorice Pizza, and other critical darlings. It was also a big day for Dune, wracking up 10 nominations in total.

We still don’t know who will be hosting the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, but we now have a complete picture of the nominees. That includes a return to a full slate of 10 Best Picture nominees, a groundbreaking cross-category animated documentary, and many more exciting films for you to check out, many of which are already available on streaming. The ceremony will take place March 27.

Below, find a full list of where you can watch every streaming Oscar nominee, starting with the Best Picture noms. They’re not all available to stream at the moment, but many of them are. Also, this post will continue to be updated through awards season as movies get added to streaming services or moved around, so stay tuned to this space!

Where to watch the Oscar Best Picture nominees

Belfast

What it is: Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film tells the story of a young boy growing up in Belfast in the late 1960s. It’s already won plenty of awards, including a handful of festival Best Pictures and a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, and seems one of the likeliest candidates to come away with the Best Picture Oscar.

Other nominations: Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Original Song (“Down to Joy”)

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu.

CODA

What it is: Siân Heder’s (Orange is the New Black) tender family drama premiered at Sundance, and follows a teenage girl who is a child of deaf adults. Best Picture is one of three nominations for CODA, which previously won four awards at Sundance (including the Grand Jury Prize, Audience Award, and Directing Award in the Dramatic category) and the AFI’s Movie of the Year.

From our review,

Authentic, sensitive, and playful, CODA remains human even as it tugs at the heartstrings. Heder leaves no anthropological distance between her camera and the subjects, ensuring that the movie never “others” the Deaf characters, while still making sense of how much we rely on hearing for simple tasks.

Other nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), Best Adapted Screenplay

Where to watch: Available to stream on Apple TV Plus

Don’t Look Up

What it is: The Big Short and Vice director Adam McKay merges with Step Brothers and Anchorman director Adam McKay in this fuming comedy about the end of the world. McKay locked up an all-star cast for his first outing for Netflix, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet, but based on reviews, it has polarized the audience, even in its noble quest to shake up the conversation on climate change. From our review,

Don’t Look Up becomes a work of well-acted exhaustion. It’s not very interesting to see this cycle play out in a hypothetical context because this particular media circus is already repeated ad nauseum. McKay wastes his talented ensemble by having them labor in the service of virtually nothing, as his film has little to say about why we are trapped in these cycles, and it doesn’t seem to offer anything beyond the greatest hits of a bad few months online. If the jokes about daytime television, internet memes, or political ineptitude were funnier, this would be forgivable. Humor is subjective, but giving an example of Don’t Look Up’s specific jokes feels like a spoiler, depriving you of one of the three times you’ll likely experience a genuine laugh.

Other nominations: Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Drive My Car

What it is: Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s drama was a happy surprise for many on the Best Picture list, receiving four nominations in total. The film has many awards on both the international and US circuit, including Best Screenplay at Cannes, and Best Film from four different local critics associations.

From our best movies of 2021 write-up:

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car runs 179 minutes long, but it earns every single minute. The opening preamble, nearly an hour before the opening credits plays, covers an outwardly happy marriage between stage actor Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and his television producer wife Oto (Reika Kirishima). The pair enjoy a lively sex life, as Oto makes intercourse into writers-room sessions by crafting stories aloud for Kafuku’s arousal. But soon, the actor learns a devastating secret about his wife. Before he can confront her, tragedy strikes.

Other nominations: Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film

Where to watch: Nowhere yet, but this post will be updated when it is.

Dune

What it is: Set in the year 10,191, Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villenueve’s adaptation of the celebrated Frank Herbert sci-fi epic stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, son and heir to the powerful Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), who is forced to leave the planet of his birth to become the newly appointed stewards of Arrakis, a desert planet home to a coveted resource known as melange. There are sword fights, politics, intrigue, betrayal, drama, and oh — these colossal creatures called sandworms that burst out of the ground before devouring people. Honestly, there’s way too much to explain about Dune than can fit in a single paragraph, which is why we so lovingly put together this handy-dandy guide to explain its vast and strange universe. From our review,

If you can get lost in the cocoon of production, costume, and art-design opulence, and sink into the Big Event angle of it all — which is why people go to the movies, isn’t it? — the film, styled as Dune: Part One, can be overwhelmingly evocative. The problem, though, is the film’s pervasive emotional emptiness. Villeneuve and his co-writers, Jon Spaihts (of Passengers and Prometheus) and Eric Roth, rush through character journeys, and shortchange ostensible hero Paul Atreides (wild-hair-haver Timothée Chalamet). They skip over explaining most of the dense mythology of this world, instead collapsing entire communities into thinly rendered versions of other recognizable pop-culture figures. (The Fremen more or less become Tusken Raiders; the Bene Gesserit are Macbeth’s witches.) And the result of all that streamlining is that the connective thread linking all these disparate elements into a cohesive whole is nowhere to be found. The film is a splendid, threadbare tapestry that unravels as you’re watching it.

Other nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu.

King Richard

What it is: Based on the true story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, King Richard portrays his aspiration and efforts to make them superstars in a sport that has historically been extraordinarily white. Will Smith has received plenty of awards attention for his role as Richard, while Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton co-star as the young tennis prodigies. From our review,

Multiple competing interests are pulling on this film: The need to sanitize Williams’ image, the desire to make an already inspirational story more mainstream. King Richard never delves into the grittier side of racial dynamics, instead remaining at arm’s length while quickly moving past references to Rodney King or the Jim Crow South. The more interesting movie would probably be told from Venus and Serena’s perspective. But in spite of those shortcomings, the beguiling draw of this rags-to-riches story can’t be denied. Smith’s immense movie-star presence can’t be ignored. And the other crowd-pleasing performances, are delightful, complete with a bevy of open-hearted one-liners. Green’s King Richard isn’t a great movie, but it doesn’t need to be when the characters are this warm, and its message is so earnest.

Other nominations: Best Actor (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song (“Be Alive”)

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Licorice Pizza

What it is: Paul Thomas Anderson’s third Best Picture nomination (following There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread), Licorice Pizza is a coming-of-age story set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. Starring first-time actors Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza sports an ensemble cast including Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Tom Waits and Benny Safdie, among others.

Other nominations: Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

Where to watch: Only in theaters

Nightmare Alley

What it is: Guillermo del Toro’s psychological noir stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, an ambitious carny with a flair for the theatrical and a natural talent for manipulating those around him. When Carisle’s schemes draw the attention of a sultry psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) with plans of her own, his life quickly spirals out of control as he descends ever further into the depths of human depravity and desperation. From our review,

Nightmare Alley is a careful and lavish adaptation of a seminal work where its most interesting dimensions are the ones that emerge when the viewer asks “why tell this story now?” Its script, by del Toro and Kim Morgan, is not didactic nor is it a drastic departure from previous versions. And yet, few major studio films feel more acutely of this moment. Nightmare Alley spins a sordid drama about liars and what gets people to believe them, a cycle of exploitation where wealth and privilege are the only thin lines separating a swindler from a sucker from a geek. Crucially, the film spends very little time in the actual alley from which the movie gets its title, but it’s always there. There are countless Nightmare Alleys all across America, and the moment you think you’re above ending up in one is the moment you’re doomed to be trapped there.

Other nominations: Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design,

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu

The Power of the Dog

What it is: Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a charismatic yet ruthless rancher who sets his sights on tormenting Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a widow and her impressionable son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). When Phil’s brother George marries Rose, his desire and method of intimidating them only intensifies ... that is, until he takes the young Peter under his wing. Does Phil harbor some unrequited, ill-communicated love for Rose and her son, or are there darker motives behind his strange behavior? From our review:

No seismic events occur in The Power of the Dog. There are no gun fights or cattle stampedes. Its meditative quality makes its abrupt ending feel even more sudden. But this is one of those movies that invites rewatches, and Campion is one of those directors who rewards careful subsequent viewing. On a second watch, the connective tissues surrounding the narrative’s tendons don’t just become apparent, they gain a muscular meaning, a robustness that makes the film’s one major reveal even more enlivening. The Power of the Dog doesn’t just mark Campion’s return — it’s the best movie of 2021 so far. This psychological Western’s themes of isolation and toxic masculinity are an ever-tightening lasso of seemingly innocuous events, and they import more horror and meaning on every closer inspection, corralling viewers under an unforgettable spell.

Other nominations: Best Director, Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Original Score

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

West Side Story

What it is: Steven Spielberg’s remake of the legendary musical is nominated for eight awards, including Best Director, and Ariana DeBose is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her terrific turn as Anita. From our review,

The question was why the world needed a new version of the story, if Spielberg was just planning to play copycat. Remaking a classic is a dicey bet for anyone, even a filmmaker of Spielberg’s stature, because every remake needs a reason to exist. But the film itself provides an answer, with supreme passion and killer confidence. Spielberg takes a great deal of inspiration from original director Jerome Robbins, and he holds to a lot of the specifics that made the ’61 version so indelible. He’s clearly a fan of the original movie, but that doesn’t prevent him from making this story his own, in a variety of ambitious and compelling ways.

Other nominations: Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound

Where to watch: Only in theaters

Every other Oscar nominee streaming

Amazon Prime Video

Attica — Best Documentary Feature

Being The Ricardos — Best Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Supporting Actor (J.K. Simmons)

Coming 2 America — Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Apple TV Plus

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography

Disney Plus

Cruella — Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design

Encanto — Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (“Dos Oruguitas”)

Luca — Best Animated Feature Film

Raya and the Last Dragon — Best Animated Feature Film

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings — Best Visual Effects

Summer of Soul — Best Documentary Feature

HBO Max

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — Best Actress (Jessica Chastain), Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Hulu

Flee — Best Animated Feature Film, Best Documantery Feature, Best International Feature Film

Four Good Days — Best Original Song (“Somehow You Do”)

Spencer — Best Actress (Kristen Stewart)

Summer of Soul — Best Documentary Feature

Kanopy

Four Good Days — Best Original Song (“Somehow You Do”)

Netflix

Audible — Best Documentary Short Subject

The Hand of God — Best International Feature Film

Lead Me Home — Best Documentary Short Subject

The Lost Daughter — Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Adapted Screenplay

Mitchells vs. the Machines — Best Animated Feature Film

Robin Robin — Best Animated Short Film

Three Songs for Benazir — Best Documentary Short Subject

tick, tick Boom! — Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Film Editing

NYTimes.com

The Queen of Basketball — Best Documentary Short Subject

Paramount Plus

Ascension — Best Documentary Feature

YouTube

The Long Goodbye — Best Live Action Short Film

Rentable Only

House of Gucci — Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Free Guy — Best Visual Effects

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom — Best International Feature Film

No Time to Die — Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Song (“No Time To Die”)

Not yet streaming or rentable on VOD

Affairs of the Art — Best Animated Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run — Best Live Action Short Film

Bestia — Best Animated Short Film

Boxballet — Best Animated Short Film

Cyrano — Best Costume Design

The Dress — Best Live Action Short Film

On My Mind — Best Live Action Short Film

Parallel Mothers — Best Actress (Penélope Cruz), Best Original Score

Please Hold — Best Live Action Short Film

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Best Visual Effects

When We Were Bullies — Best Documentary Short Subject

The Windshield Wiper — Best Animated Short Film

The Worst Person in the World — Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film

Writing with Fire — Best Documentary Feature