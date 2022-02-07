Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy recreated as Spelunky 2 mod

When it comes to super hard platforming games, there are two games that spring immediately to mind: Spelunky 2 and Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy. The former is a brilliant sequel to a genre-defining roguelike. The latter features a person with a sledgehammer, trapped in a cauldron, attempting to make their way up a mountain.

It’s fair to say I never expected these two to find common ground, and yet here we are, with a Getting Over It-inspired mod for Spelunky 2.

The mod’s creator, who goes by Xanagear, has been active in the Spelunky 2 community since launch, and has used that expertise to craft a truly devious challenge for fans of the game.

While the mod doesn’t utilize the physics system of Getting Over It, your character is stuck in a cauldron and appears to have a sledgehammer-esque weapon in hand. (Fans of Spelunky 2 will recognize it as the scepter of Anubis.) Mostly the mod is focused on pushing Spelunky 2’s physics and platforming to the absolute brink.

So if you walked away from Spelunky 2 thinking: “Time for something harder!” then this might be a mod worth checking out. It’s available for to the PC version of Spelunky 2 and is free to download here.