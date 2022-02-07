 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Control leaves Game Pass later this month, so you should start playing now

New, 1 comment

Code Vein, The Medium, and Project Winter also leave on Feb. 15

By Austen Goslin
The main character in Control lashes out with her mind, throwing an enemy through a cloud of debris. Image: Remedy Entertainment

Control is one of the best action games of the last several years, and for the next few days it’s available to anyone with a Game Pass subscription. However, on Feb. 15, Control will leave Microsoft’s subscription service along with Code Vein, Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter, and The Falconeer.

Jesse Faden’s journey through the depths, mysteries, and enemies of The Oldest House in Control will probably take you somewhere between 10 and 15 hours to complete. With just over a week left before the game leaves, it’s probably time to get started if you’re a Game Pass subscriber who’s been putting it off for the last several months.

Of course, there’s a positive trade as well — Game Pass will also get a few more games in the back half of February. Unfortunately, we don’t know what these games will be just yet, but Microsoft is likely to announce them around Feb. 15 when Control disappears.

As for the first half of February, Game Pass subscribers already have access to Contrast, Dreamscaper, and Telling Lies, and will get even more games as the month goes on. Here’s a list of all the games that Game Pass subscribers will get within the next week:

  • Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10
  • CrossfireX (Console) — Feb. 10
  • Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 10
  • Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 14
  • Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) — Feb. 14

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Legends: Arceus players find a glitch to exploit shinies

By Nicole Carpenter

Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ actual villain? Satchel upgrade guy

By Nicole Carpenter
2 comments / new

Filed under:

Pokémon Legends Arceus guide: Where to find a big Buizel

By Julia Lee

Every movie and show coming to Prime Video in February 2022

By Joshua Rivera

Here’s all the loot in Apex Legends’ season 12 battle pass

By Owen S. Good

Amanda Seyfried does a gravelly Elizabeth Holmes impression in the first trailer for The Dropout

By Petrana Radulovic
12 comments / new