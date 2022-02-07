Amanda Seyfried does a gravelly Elizabeth Holmes impression in the first trailer for The Dropout

The first trailer for Hulu’s The Dropout dives right into the scandal of Elizabeth Holmes, the tech CEO behind the now-defunct tech health company Theranos. While named the youngest and wealthiest self-made female billionaire by Forbes in 2015, Holmes was exposed as a fraud in the same year and ended up being convicted of

The Dropout is based on the 2019 podcast of the same name by Rebecca Jarvis and ABC Audio. Originally, Kate McKinnon was set to star, but she dropped out of the project without an explanation and Amanda Seyfried replaced her. In addition to Seyfried — who does a great imitation of Holmes’ infamous affected lower-pitched voice — the show stars Naveen Andrews, William H. Macy, Lauren Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Stephen Fry, and Sam Waterston.

Funnily enough, The Dropout is not the only upcoming show about tech CEOs who fell from grace. Apple TV Plus’ WeCrashed takes on the fall of WeWork, while Showtime’s Super Pumped follows former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. And if tech CEOs aren’t really your thing, Netflix’s Inventing Anna will examine the faux socialite who fooled New York’s elite.

The Dropout premieres on Hulu on March 3.