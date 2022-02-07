 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here’s all the loot in Apex Legends’ season 12 battle pass

Epic sets for Ash, Crypto, and Lifeline, plus lots more

By Owen S. Good

Apex Legends’ 12th season, Defiance, launches on Tuesday, leaving one last thing to preview: the loot. Respawn Entertainment dropped one more trailer on Monday previewing the tiered unlocks players can expect when the new season kicks off.

The Defiance Battle Pass, for 950 Apex Coins (about $10) includes legendary-class gear sets for Seer and Loba, Epic sets for Ash, Crypto, and Lifeline, and reactive skins for the Hemlok.Yes, there is free stuff. Everyone can unlock a character skin for Octane, loading screens, weapon skins, Apex Coins, a season badge, and more.

Then, of course, there’s the “Battle Pass Bundle” for 2,800 Apex Coins (about $30). That unlocks 25 levels of content. The more spendy option tosses in a legendary skin (“Aces High”) for Seer, seen in the video above.

That Battle Pass Bundle is good for 25 levels from wherever you are in the current battle pass’ progression. For example, if you’re at level 10 already, and buy the bundle, you unlock through level 35. There are 100 tiers, and the final 10 levels are earned only through playtime.

