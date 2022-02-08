Here are the 2022 Oscar nominations

After a weirdly short awards season, the nominations for the 2022 Oscars have finally arrived. These nominations arrive just 11 months after last year’s, in an attempt to help bring the awards window back to its traditional window, rather than the extended window the Academy used last year.

This year’s Academy Awards nominees were announced on Tuesday morning by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross on a livestream from the Academy. This year’s slate is the first to return to guaranteed 10 best picture nominees, rather than the flexible amount that the past few years have had.

As for the actual award ceremony, we’ll have to wait quite a while. The 94th Academy Awards won’t be held until March 27. As of right now, we don’t know for sure how the ceremony will be held — though it will certainly be in person — and we don’t know who the host (or hosts) will be.

Until then, here are the 2022 Academy Award nominees:

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

CODA

Dune

Belfast

West Side Story

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

Nightmare Alley

Drive My Car

Best Director

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg — West Side Story

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi — Drive My Car

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Will Smith — King Richard

Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos

Best Actress

Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos

Penélope Cruz — Parallel Mothers

Kristen Stewart — Spencer

Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-Mcphee — The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur — CODA

Ciarán Hinds — Belfast

J.K. Simmons — Being the Ricardos

Jesse Plemons — The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose — West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Jessie Buckley — The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench — Belfast

Best Original Screenplay

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Power of the Dog

CODA

The Lost Daughter

Dune

Drive My Car

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Flee

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Flee

Summer of Soul

Ascension

Attica

Writing with Fire

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

The Worst Person in the World

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

Tick, Tick ... Boom!

King Richard

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Cruella

Dune

Coming 2 America

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Cyrano

West Side Story

Best Sound

Dune

West Side Story

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

Belfast

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Original Score

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Don’t Look Up

Encanto

Best Original Song

“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto

“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die

“Be Alive”— King Richard

“Down to Joy” — Belfast

“Somehow You Do” — Four Good Days

Best Animated Short Film

Robin Robin

Boxballet

The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

The Queen of Basketball

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run