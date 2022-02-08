 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here are the 2022 Oscar nominations

The Academy Awards are once again dominated by streamers, at least in the nominations

By Austen Goslin
Photo: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

After a weirdly short awards season, the nominations for the 2022 Oscars have finally arrived. These nominations arrive just 11 months after last year’s, in an attempt to help bring the awards window back to its traditional window, rather than the extended window the Academy used last year.

This year’s Academy Awards nominees were announced on Tuesday morning by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross on a livestream from the Academy. This year’s slate is the first to return to guaranteed 10 best picture nominees, rather than the flexible amount that the past few years have had.

As for the actual award ceremony, we’ll have to wait quite a while. The 94th Academy Awards won’t be held until March 27. As of right now, we don’t know for sure how the ceremony will be held — though it will certainly be in person — and we don’t know who the host (or hosts) will be.

Until then, here are the 2022 Academy Award nominees:

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
CODA
Dune
Belfast
West Side Story
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
Nightmare Alley
Drive My Car

Best Director

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog
Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg — West Side Story
Kenneth Branagh — Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi — Drive My Car

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick ... Boom!
Will Smith — King Richard
Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth
Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos

Best Actress

Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos
Penélope Cruz — Parallel Mothers
Kristen Stewart — Spencer
Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-Mcphee — The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur — CODA
Ciarán Hinds — Belfast
J.K. Simmons — Being the Ricardos
Jesse Plemons — The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose — West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard
Jessie Buckley — The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench — Belfast

Best Original Screenplay

Licorice Pizza
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Power of the Dog
CODA
The Lost Daughter
Dune
Drive My Car

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Flee
Summer of Soul
Ascension
Attica
Writing with Fire

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car
The Worst Person in the World
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Best Production Design

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Dune
The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
Tick, Tick ... Boom!
King Richard

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Cruella
Dune
Coming 2 America

Best Costume Design

Cruella
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Cyrano
West Side Story

Best Sound

Dune
West Side Story
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
Belfast

Best Visual Effects

Dune
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Original Score

Dune
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Don’t Look Up
Encanto

Best Original Song

“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto
“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die
“Be Alive”— King Richard
“Down to Joy” — Belfast
“Somehow You Do” — Four Good Days

Best Animated Short Film

Robin Robin
Boxballet
The Windshield Wiper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible
The Queen of Basketball
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

