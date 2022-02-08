 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Nintendo Direct livestream coming Feb. 9

Get the latest on new Nintendo Switch games coming soon

By Michael McWhertor
Bright colorful illustration of Nintendo logo Illustration: Inkee Wang for Polygon

Nintendo will broadcast a new episode of its Nintendo Direct streaming series on Wednesday, Feb. 9, promising an in-depth look at new Switch games launching in the first half of 2022. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct kicks off at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST and is expected to run about 40 minutes.

February’s Direct presentation will be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Nintendo’s upcoming Switch lineup includes Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which will be released on March 25, and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which arrives sometime this spring. (Nintendo is also publishing Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy on March 4.) The rest of Nintendo’s 2022 lineup includes Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but none of those games have announced release dates.

Of course, Nintendo will likely have some surprises in store for fans. The company’s most recent Nintendo Direct, from September, offered first looks at Kirby’s next game, a peek at the cast of the Mario animated movie, and teased stand-alone Directs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, both of which have received their final major content updates.

