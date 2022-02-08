In the new trailer for Pixar’s upcoming Buzz Lightyear origin story, the real star is a cat robot named Sox (Peter Sohn, the Pixar animator who also voiced Russell in Up). Lightyear is an action-packed science fiction adventure, following Buzz Lightyear — a real man, not a toy, and voiced by Chris Evans — as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure in space, going to infinity ... and beyond.

That is all fine and dandy, but it’s still unclear if Buzz Lightyear is a real person in the Toy Story universe who inspired a toy or if Buzz Lightyear is a movie character in the Toy Story universe who inspired a toy or if Buzz Lightyear is just none of those things and this is just Pixar wanting to make a cool, epic sci-fi movie and tie it to a preexisting character. Anyway!

In addition to Chris Evans, Lightyear stars Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of recruits to the space ranger program, as well as Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Lightyear hits theaters on June 17.