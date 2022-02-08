PlayStation 5’s system update brings new features to party chat

The next PlayStation system update will give PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners more control over group chats, such as the option to create private chats, as well as several other accessibility and quality of life features, Sony announced on Tuesday. The new features will be tested out in a beta that launches on Wednesday.

The changes mean that group chats on both PS4 and PS5 will have the option to be an open or a closed party, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog. An open party allows the host’s friends to see and join the party without being invited, and also allows the friends of party members to join, too. A closed party means only invited players may join.

Voice commands, which the PlayStation 4 has had since its launch, will come to the PS5 with the system update, too. The beta also brings new accessibility features, like mono audio for headphones, as well as Screen Reader text support in six more languages. PS5 owners will get voice chat reporting and a refreshed user interface on the home screen and in the trophies tracker, as well.

This isn’t an exhaustive list of all the changes; loads more are coming, many of them much smaller, when the beta starts Feb. 9. The PlayStation Blog has more.