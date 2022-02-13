Moon Knight shows Oscar Isaac losing his mind in new Super Bowl trailer

Our latest look at Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is here, with the upcoming Disney Plus show getting a trailer reveal during Sunday’s Super Bowl. The first trailer dropped in January during a different NFL playoff game, giving us our first real glimpse at Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A good chunk of the trailer is Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector losing his mind. He’s having trouble differentiating dreams from realities, seeing hallucinations, and even acts confused when someone calls him by his name. We also briefly see Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow and an amusing moment where Isaac is surprised to find himself holding a gun. This trailer also includes more of Moon Knight in his full costumed glory than previous previews have and even show off the “hero” using his crescent-shaped weapon.

Moon Knight is created by Doug Moench (Harley Quinn, Young Justice), who also co-wrote the series with Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s Death Note). The series will be directed by Mohamed Diab (Amira) and directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic). The series’ first season is set to include six episodes, which will be released weekly on Disney Plus.