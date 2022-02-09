 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will feature new abilities like ‘Mouthful Mode’

Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct shared a peek at gameplay

By Nicole Clark

Kirby and the Forgotten Land isn’t far off. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch on March 25, and Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct gave a little peek into gameplay.

A new trailer shows Kirby running about a “mysterious world” with an “unusual mix of nature and civilization.” Notably, it also shows Kirby using something called “mouthful mode,” which lets the pink puffball inhale an entire car, a vending machine, and a giant mouthful of water (among other things). Kirby will also be able to “evolve” various copy abilities, leading to more powerful attacks.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a new 3D platforming adventure in which our beloved hero must learn why Waddle Dees are suddenly being kidnapped by the menacing Beast Pack. Kirby will venture into a world filled with overgrown ruins and learn new abilities like Drill and Ranger, in addition to the classic inhale and copy attacks that we know and love.

Kirby won’t be alone on this journey — the hero will have the help of an ally named Elfilin. The game also introduces Waddle Dee Town, which will act as a central base to the adventure. The town will develop as more Waddle Dees are rescued (this is giving us Zoombinis flashbacks), and players will even be able to connect to the internet to see global data on how many Waddle Dees have been saved by players around the world. Kirby and the Forgotten Land also supports co-op, and that second player can join the party as Bandana Waddle Dee.

